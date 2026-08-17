Georgia Tech defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas talked to the media after fall camp practice. Here is everything he had to say.

On the matchup vs Colorado…

“I'm excited. I mean, I get to play the people I was just with. I have a lot of respect for them and the Colorado program. I just can't wait to the first game. I was hurt last year, so I've been out for a little minute. So, I just can't wait to get back on the field and it's just better playing my old team, and just a lot of emotions.”

On Coach Jess Simpson’s approach…

“Pushing me every day to be a better player. Um not letting me slack. Uh even when it comes to hustling out of the stack after the play to hands and feet work. He pushes us every day because he know how good we could be and the potential we have. So he's trying to get us to that potential and I just like how he on me every day and keeping me motivated.”

On approach being a leader….

“Being a leader is something I wanted to do. I mean, I really had no choice, but it's something I wanted to do. I'm an older guy and when I was a younger guy, uh the older guys helped me a lot. So just knowing the plays to seeing the backfield, knowing the blocks that's coming to you and just being ready and prepared for the play. So that's what I try to help the youngest that's here.”

On the pairings he likes at the defensive line spot…

“I feel like we all rotate and we end with different guys. I mean, I began with Vincent Jackson and Shymeik (Jones) a lot. So, I feel like our chemistry is a lot, but we're all trying to play off each other, and we're not trying to have any downfall. We're all trying to play the same. So, whoever's out there, we all have the same standard. So, even if it's a young guy like Speakman, I'll take them under my wing and have them and tell them like, "Hey, this is coming, so be prepared." We're all playing good ball right now. So, it looks good.”

On the expectations for the defensive line group…

“We got an identity, so we like to be violent vertical, and we just want our group to be violent vertical and just create havoc in the backfield. So that's what we're all trying to do. Stay vertical, just create as much havoc in the backfield as possible, being able to make plays and helping our back end fit easily.

On defensive coordinator Jason Semore’s defensive scheme…

“Coach Semore’s defense I like a lot. It shows how big guys can be and how athletic we are. We're moving. We're stunting. So, we're just not taking doubles all game. So, like, it helps us make more plays, be more playful, less like we don't want to think and want to be sitting. Our coach says just let it loose. Just get vertical, and he's fine with that. So, we play with technique but try to get vertical. It helps all of us make plays instead of being on the line of scrimmage, staying in one gap. I like this scheme. I never been in a scheme like this. So, it's bringing more to me. I feel like it's expanded my game.”

On the battles with the offensive line in camp…

“It's been a battle. We compete every day. They get on us, we get on them. It's back and forth. Um, Ethan (MacKenny) came back, so the doubles that he's been setting have been harder with Melai, and then our old line has just been rotating so we all get good work. We compete, so we're a competitive group. I like to get after them; they like to get after me, and they hold me to that, so like whenever they get on me they be like, “Yeah, 'Fiq, ' I just got you. I be like I got you right back, so it's a competition.”