Former Colorado Defensive Tackle Tawfiq Thomas Discusses Feelings Towards Facing Buffaloes

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will open the 2026 season against a familiar face when the Colorado Buffaloes travel to face Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas on Sept. 3.

Thomas spent the previous two seasons in Boulder before transferring to Georgia Tech in January. The redshirt senior defensive tackle said the meeting with his former team brings anticipation and several emotions, particularly after he missed most of his final Colorado season because of injury.

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) leaves the field after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I feel I’m excited,” Thomas said. “I mean, I get to play the people I just was with. I have a lot of respect for them and the Colorado program.”

The Colorado Buffaloes and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will kick off at 6 p.m. MT at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, with ESPN carrying the Thursday night matchup. Georgia Tech is also planning a Whiteout for its home opener.

Tawfiq Thomas Returns From Injury

Thomas arrived at Georgia Tech after an abbreviated 2025 campaign with Colorado.

The Tampa, Florida, native played four games last season before an injury sidelined him for the final eight games. He recorded 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry during that stretch after appearing in all 13 games for the Buffaloes in 2024.

Thomas recorded 18 tackles, including 13 solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack during his first Colorado season. He became part of the Buffaloes’ interior rotation after beginning his college career with the Louisville Cardinals.

Georgia Tech DT Tawfiq Thomas on playing his former team (Colorado) Week 1:



“I have a lot of respect for them and the Colorado program” pic.twitter.com/uSkHgTvzBE — KingSZN (@King_Szn10) August 17, 2026

“I was hurt last year, so I’ve been out for a little minute,” Thomas said. “I just can’t wait to get back on the field. It’s just better playing my old team.”

Georgia Tech lists Thomas at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds. He played in 17 games over two seasons for the Colorado Buffaloes before returning to the Atlantic Coast Conference through the transfer portal.

Colorado Connection Adds To Opener

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Thomas was a three-star prospect from Gaither High School in Tampa when he started his college career at Louisville. He appeared in 22 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons for the Cardinals before joining the Colorado Buffaloes in May 2024.

His experience in Boulder gives him familiarity with the program, including several players who remain on the roster and Coach Prime’s approach to building a roster through competition.

Thomas’ offseason brought some early attention to the opener when he shared a Georgia Tech image celebrating last season’s 27-20 win against Colorado and tagged the Buffaloes’ social-media account. The post added a layer to the reunion, although Thomas’ recent comments focused on his respect for his former program.

“It’s just a lot of emotions,” Thomas said.

The transfer portal frequently creates reunions, but this one arrives in the first game of the season and places a former Colorado defensive lineman directly opposite a reworked Colorado offensive line.

New Colorado Line Faces Immediate Test

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s offensive line will enter Atlanta with new personnel and a new offensive coordinator in Brennan Marion.

The Buffaloes rebuilt the unit through the transfer portal after last season, adding players with experience from major-conference programs. Georgia Bulldogs transfer Bo Hughley, Ohio State Buckeyes transfer Jayvon McFadden, California Golden Bears transfer Leon Bell, Rutgers Scarlet Knights transfer Taj White and Houston Cougars transfer Demetrius Hunter are among the newcomers competing for roles.

Returner Chauncey Gooden has remained part of the group and brings flexibility at guard and tackle. The staff has used fall camp to build combinations, determine the interior rotation and establish communication before the opener.

The line’s first game together will come against a Georgia Tech front that includes Thomas, who has experience in Colorado’s practices and understands the physical demands expected from an offensive front for the Buffaloes.

Marion’s offense is designed to play quickly and create space through shifting formations and backfield movement. The Georgia Tech defensive front will attempt to disrupt that tempo with interior pressure and making the early possessions a key part of the game.

Sept. 3 Provides Colorado Buffaloes First Answer

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado and Georgia Tech played in the 2025 opener at Folsom Field, where the Yellow Jackets left Boulder with a 27-20 victory.

The rematch moves to Atlanta, where the Colorado Buffaloes will begin their first season with a substantially remade roster. Georgia Tech opens with Thomas as one of several transfers looking to establish a role under its staff.

Thomas will have a chance to make his Georgia Tech debut against the program where he spent the past two years. Colorado will have a chance to test the new offensive line in a nationally televised road environment before beginning Big 12 Conference play.

The former Buffaloes defensive tackle said he is looking forward to the opportunity, and the matchup now has less than three weeks to build toward kickoff.

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