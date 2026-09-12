Julian Lewis Makes Colorado History in Buffaloes' Home Opener
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Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis wasted little time making an impression on the home crowd on Saturday in the Buffaloes’ matchup against Weber State. Lewis put together a marvelous first quarter throwing for 211 yards and setting a new Colorado program record for the most passing yards in a single quarter.
With 211 yards before the end of the opening quarter, Lewis established himself in the Colorado Buffaloes record book as he helped the Buffaloes gain early momentum. Lewis exited the game with Colorado's large lead over Weber State, ending his night with 366 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 17 of 23 passes.
Lewis Makes Colorado History in First Quarter
Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis solidified himself in Colorado football history with the most passing yards by a Buffaloes quarterback in a single quarter in program history.
The record adds another accomplishment to Lewis’ growing résumé in Boulder. The highly regarded quarterback entered the season with significant expectations, and performances like Saturday’s matchup against the Wildcats that show why coach Deion Sanders and the entire program has so much confidence in him.
Against Weber State, Lewis was able to attack through the air early on and consistently move the Buffaloes’ offense down the field. His production in the first quarter gave Colorado a strong start and put the team in position to control the game from the very first minutes.
While individual records are not the primary goal for a quarterback, Lewis’ accomplishment provided an early highlight for Colorado fans both inside Folsom Field and those watching from home. Setting a program record for passing yards in a single quarter is a significant achievement especially with the particular shoes that he has to fill in the quarterback position.
A Statement Start for the Buffaloes Young Quarterback
Lewis’ record-setting first quarter also demonstrated his ability to make an immediate impact. Quarterbacks often need time to settle into a game, but Lewis was productive from the start against the Weber State Wildcats.
The first quarter showed how effectively Colorado was able to move the football in the air. Lewis’ performance created opportunities for the Buffaloes’ offense and gave the team an early spark.
For Lewis, the record is another important moment in what Colorado hopes will be a successful season. The Buffaloes are counting on their young quarterback to lead the offense and a performance like this one is validating to a program who has thrust upon so much confidence in him.
The record could also become a benchmark for future Colorado quarterbacks. Passing for 211 yards in a single quarter is difficult enough but doing so in a program with a long history of notable, successful quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders make the achievement even more significant.
Saturday’s performance against Weber State will therefore be remembered for more than just the final result. Lewis’ historic first quarter gave Colorado another reason to be excited for the quarterback’s potential. It’s easy to forget that Lewis is only 18 years-old just about to turn 19. When anyone refers to him as a young quarterback, he is truly a young one.
His 211 passing yards in the first quarter now stand as the most passing yards in a single quarter in Buffaloes program history, giving Lewis another piece of Colorado football history at the start of his career.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23