Julian Lewis Makes Colorado History in Buffaloes' Home Opener

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis wasted little time making an impression on the home crowd on Saturday in the Buffaloes’ matchup against Weber State. Lewis put together a marvelous first quarter throwing for 211 yards and setting a new Colorado program record for the most passing yards in a single quarter.

With 211 yards before the end of the opening quarter, Lewis established himself in the Colorado Buffaloes record book as he helped the Buffaloes gain early momentum. Lewis exited the game with Colorado's large lead over Weber State, ending his night with 366 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 17 of 23 passes.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

🚨 Julian Lewis has set another Colorado record.



His 211 passing yards in the first quarter are the most in a quarter in program history. pic.twitter.com/okmqRCcQFi — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) September 12, 2026

Lewis Makes Colorado History in First Quarter

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis solidified himself in Colorado football history with the most passing yards by a Buffaloes quarterback in a single quarter in program history.

The record adds another accomplishment to Lewis’ growing résumé in Boulder. The highly regarded quarterback entered the season with significant expectations, and performances like Saturday’s matchup against the Wildcats that show why coach Deion Sanders and the entire program has so much confidence in him.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts following a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Weber State, Lewis was able to attack through the air early on and consistently move the Buffaloes’ offense down the field. His production in the first quarter gave Colorado a strong start and put the team in position to control the game from the very first minutes.

While individual records are not the primary goal for a quarterback, Lewis’ accomplishment provided an early highlight for Colorado fans both inside Folsom Field and those watching from home. Setting a program record for passing yards in a single quarter is a significant achievement especially with the particular shoes that he has to fill in the quarterback position.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass in the first half against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Statement Start for the Buffaloes Young Quarterback

Lewis’ record-setting first quarter also demonstrated his ability to make an immediate impact. Quarterbacks often need time to settle into a game, but Lewis was productive from the start against the Weber State Wildcats.

The first quarter showed how effectively Colorado was able to move the football in the air. Lewis’ performance created opportunities for the Buffaloes’ offense and gave the team an early spark.

For Lewis, the record is another important moment in what Colorado hopes will be a successful season. The Buffaloes are counting on their young quarterback to lead the offense and a performance like this one is validating to a program who has thrust upon so much confidence in him.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) acknowledges fans after the game between the Browns and the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The record could also become a benchmark for future Colorado quarterbacks. Passing for 211 yards in a single quarter is difficult enough but doing so in a program with a long history of notable, successful quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders make the achievement even more significant.

Saturday’s performance against Weber State will therefore be remembered for more than just the final result. Lewis’ historic first quarter gave Colorado another reason to be excited for the quarterback’s potential. It’s easy to forget that Lewis is only 18 years-old just about to turn 19. When anyone refers to him as a young quarterback, he is truly a young one.

His 211 passing yards in the first quarter now stand as the most passing yards in a single quarter in Buffaloes program history, giving Lewis another piece of Colorado football history at the start of his career.

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