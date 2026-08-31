Deion Sanders Pulls Back the Curtain on Colorado's Preparation for Georgia Tech's Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes open the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders previewed the matchup in his weekly press conference on Monday before the game.

Deion Sanders Reveals Thoughts on Justice Haynes

In his typical candid style, "Coach Prime" revealed one of the biggest matchups that Colorado is preparing for against Georgia Tech, and it revolves around Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes.

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech's running back Justice Haynes speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, he's really good. He's dynamic. He can score from anywhere on the field. He's tough. He's physical. He's been there, done that. I think he averaged what, a buck 22 last season. I mean, the kid can play, man. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to keep him contained; we are fully aware of wherever he's going to line up on Thursday night. We will be aware of who he is. Trust me, this kid can flat out play,” Sanders said.

According to Sanders, part of Colorado's defensive game plan involves accounting for Haynes. Whether or not the Buffs can have success containing him remains to be seen.

Haynes transferred to Georgia Tech after starting his career at Alabama and spending the 2025 season with Michigan.

As a running back for the Wolverines, Haynes played in seven games, and he did average 122 rushing yards per game while also averaging 7.1 yards per carry, the best mark in the Big Ten. He ran for 10 touchdowns and was sometimes used as a receiving weapon out of the backfield, catching 13 passes for 50 yards.

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against New Mexico during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes Matchup vs. Georgia Tech Offense

The Yellow Jackets ran all over the Buffaloes' defense in Georgia Tech's win over Colorado in 2025.

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King had 19 rushing attempts compared to 20 passing attempts as the run game became a key advantage for the Yellow Jackets in week 1 of the previous season. King's 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground led Georgia Tech, but the team also saw contributions from running back Jamal Haynes (65 yards) and Malachi Hosley (47 yards).

Georgia Tech released its official depth chart ahead of the matchup with Colorado, and Justice Haynes is listed as the Yellow Jackets' starting running back followed by Hosley.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

King was part of a one-two punch on the ground for Georgia Tech a season ago, and the Buffs can expect a similar emphasis on the ground game while defending the Yellow Jackets on Thursday.

However, with King gone and Indiana transfer quarterback Alberto Mendoza replacing him, the exact makeup of Georgia Tech's offense will look different with Mendoza instead of King. Mendoza is viewed as a dual threat quarterback, but it's unlikely that the Indiana transfer will lead the Yellow Jackets' rushing attack quite like King did.

Still, Colorado's defensive front will have to remain disciplined when defending the run given the multiple options that Georgia Tech can use to attempt to gash the Buffaloes. However, new defensive coordinator Chris Marve has a number of transfer defensive linemen and linebackers to assist in that task.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Linebackers Gideon Lampron and Liona Lefau are expected to shore up the middle of Colorado's defense, and the defensive line could feature a relatively deep rotation. Who the Buffaloes decide to lean on might be proven throughout the Georgia Tech game, but transfers like Dylan Manuel and Santana Hopper have seemingly solidified themselves as leaders of that group.

Can they contain Haynes and the Georgia Tech offense on the road?

The Buffs and Yellow Jackets will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 3.

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