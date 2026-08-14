Deion Sanders Makes Bold NFL Draft Claim About Colorado Buffaloes Newcomer

The Colorado Buffaloes have produced just one top five NFL Draft selection under coach Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime, however, believes this Buffaloes newcomer is ready to land in Travis Hunter territory as the next high day one selection out of Boulder.

Who Deion Sanders is High on This Season

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Sanders confidently declared Tennessee cornerback transfer Boo Carter as the next one who'll grab the attention of NFL general managers, scouts and head coaches this fall.

"When scouts come out, he's one of the first young men they ask about. Boo could be a pro this year for certain, but he's be a bona fide top five pick if it was another year. But this year he would be a first rounder when he puts it all on tape and does what he's capable of doing. That he's the best athlete on the team," said Sanders.

Sanders' words now gives Buffalo fans a new talent to look forward to watching inside both Folsom Field and during Colorado's away games. His praise also signifies that a still-unknown projected two-deep will more than likely feature Carter as one of the starters at cornerback.

This isn't the first time Carter earned pre-draft praise. Sanders described the multitude of skills Carter possesses on the football field; claiming Carter can play safety and corner on defense, but also man the slot and return kicks.

Sanders even boldly called Carter "the best athlete on the team" back in April. Signaling that Colorado has a new contender to wear the "D" for dog patch or even "L" for leader under Sanders.

How Boo Carter can Impact Colorado and Boost NFL Stock

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) moves the ball during an NCAA college football game against ETSU on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Sanders gleams about an athlete, it means he won't stand on the sidelines this fall. Coach Prime's words paint the picture Colorado will lean into Carter heavily.

Sanders plus defensive coordinator Chris Marve can turn Carter's versatility loose this fall. And in turn, Carter can certainly boost his draft stock and impress NFL personnel in these games:

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets ran right down the throats of Colorado last season with 320 rushing yards. Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, the latter averaging 6.7 yards a carry in the 2025 meeting, lead this ground attack. Marve could be convinced to play Carter at safety and let him emerge as the eighth or ninth defender in the box. This is the perfect game for Carter to show he can thrash the line of scrimmage against one of the nation's top running attacks.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders will still test Colorado even without quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Wide receivers Coy Eakin and Micah Hudson likely leads a deep group of wideouts. But the reigning Big 12 champs feature Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams out of the backfield. Carter forcing turnovers or bottling one of these playmakers will catch NFL teams' attention.

Utah: The Utes likely won't change much despite longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham leaving for Michigan. Dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier returns and will be let loose in this Oct. 17 contest at Folsom Field. Dampier wasn't on the field in Utah's 53-7 trouncing of Colorado, but running back Wayshawn Parker was (racked up 145 rushing yards and one touchdown that night). Carter raising his game another level against Utah's best returners will further spark conversations of his NFL potential.

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