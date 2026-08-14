Deion Sanders Speaks Candidly About the Impact of Two New Coordinators

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders spoke to the media during the school's fall sports media day on Friday, Aug. 14, and "Coach Prime" was asked to share some of his impressions of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Marion has been around the program for the full offseason, giving Sanders and the Buffaloes time to get to know their new coordinator. Similarly, Colorado's defensive coordinator Chris Marve joined the program this offseason and has spent the spring and summer with the Buffs.

Deion Sanders on Brennan Marion, Chris Marve

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How have they helped Sanders lead Colorado? According to "Coach Prime," the Buffaloes' two new coordinators are seemingly making an impact on and off the field.

"I love it. I love Brennan (Marion) and (Chris) Marve. You gotta understand the personalities that they have a complement me tremendously. I don't have to do all the yelling, all the really holding people accountable. They're at it. And one thing about these young men, these coaches know how to develop relationships with them," said Sanders.

"So the relationship is not just towards me. So when they choose to play here, they're not just choosing to play for me. They're choosing to play for these two tremendous coordinators and this group of coaches that are phenomenal," Sanders continued.

"I love what he (Marion) brings to the table. We drove back together from. . . Colorado Springs, and we had a wonderful time, just conversating to one another. We share a lot of things, but I love him to life, man, and he's really, really good at what he does."

The relationship building mentioned by "Coach Prime" has paid off on the recruiting trail as the Buffaloes have the No. 3 class in the Big 12 for the class of 2027, per Rivals. Can Marion and Marve impact the team on the field, as well?

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Biggest Questions for Colorado Buffaloes' New Coordinators

The Colorado Buffaloes left plenty to be desired in 2025 after finishing 3-9, and the changes to offensive and defensive coordinator were the first step in turning the program around and potentially reaching a bowl game.

For Marion, can Colorado's offense have a consistent rushing attack? The Buffaloes relied on former star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and an arsenal of future NFL wide receivers for him to throw to, and Colorado seemed unprepared to run the ball in 2025 without the threat of Sanders' arm in the offense.

The "Go-Go" offense that Marion is bringing to Boulder emphasizes the run game, and Marion brought two running backs from Sacramento State, his previous school, with him to Colorado in Damian Henderson and JacQuail Smith.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The issue is similar for Marve as Colorado's defense struggled to stop any rushing attack throughout the 2025 season. The Buffaloes defense ranked No. 135 out of 136 teams allowing an average of 222.5 rushing yards per game, and the unit ranked No. 102 in the country in tackles for loss.

With multiple weeks of fall camp underway, the regular season opener against Georgia Tech is right around the corner for Colorado. Will Marion and Marve's respective units show the improvements needed to compete in the Big 12? It might not show up immediately in the first game against the Yellow Jackets, but can the Buffs turn things around from a 3-9 finish in 2025?

Sanders certainly has the confidence in his coordinators to do so.

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