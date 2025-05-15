Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders’ New Netflix Series Elevates Colorado’s Recruiting, NIL Power

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is once again blending college football with mainstream entertainment. On Wednesday, Sanders and Netflix announced a new docuseries, Prime Time, set to debut in 2026. The three-part series will run for 60 minutes each, promising an inside look at the Colorado Buffaloes, one of the country's most polarizing college football programs.

Ben Armendariz

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is creating a new blueprint for the modern college football program — one where elite recruiting, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, and national exposure are all part of the primary strategy.

With Prime Time heading to Netflix, "Coach Prime" and the Colorado Buffaloes are building a college football media empire. In the current college football landscape, that could be a major game-changer for recruiting and NIL.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

In a short teaser released on social media, Sanders leaned into his signature bravado: “Guess what? I heard a rumor. I ain’t one for rumors, but I heard a rumor: Prime Time is going Primetime — on Netflix in 2026! OH! Now gimme my theme music!” The clip ended with the classic Netflix sound effect, signaling the official green light.

While the entertainment value is already drawing attention, the announcement also has profound implications for Colorado’s recruiting reach, NIL momentum, and national brand recognition.

The upcoming Netflix series marks another strategic move by "Coach Prime," who has turned Colorado football into a headline-grabbing spectacle since he arrived in Boulder. While Sanders has always been a master of media, this series offers something bigger—global visibility on one of the most influential streaming platforms in the world.

From a recruiting standpoint, the timing couldn’t be better. With the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles heating up, Sanders can now sell prospective athletes on development, competition, and potential stardom. Appearing in a Netflix docuseries could become a recruiting edge no other coach can match.

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the U
Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Wants To Build Colorado Buffaloes Into 'Super Team' With NIL

MORE: LaJohntay Wester Signs Baltimore Ravens Rookie Contract, Uniform Number Revealed

MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Standing In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle

The NIL impact could be just as significant. Colorado athletes already benefit from the media spotlight that follows Sanders, but Prime Time creates a platform that could translate directly into deals. National name recognition is a key factor in NIL valuation, and players featured in the series could see their personal brand — and marketability — surge.

The announcement is expected to have a ripple effect even for current Buffaloes. A Netflix series invites more media coverage, fan engagement, and merchandising opportunities. As NIL collectives seek ways to attract donors and brands, this type of visibility could strengthen Colorado’s commercial foundation in a crowded college football marketplace.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There’s also the broader cultural impact to consider. Prime Time will elevate the Colorado program further as a storyline, not just in sports media but also in mainstream culture. Netflix documentaries like Last Chance U, Quarterback, and Formula 1: Drive to Survive have shown the power of turning athletic personalities into entertainment icons. "Coach Prime" is already there, but now he's introducing a new generation of Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders didn’t just tease a new show — he set the stage for the next evolution of Colorado football’s brand.

Whether it’s landing top recruits, growing NIL valuation, or keeping the Buffaloes at the forefront of college football’s media conversation, Prime Time on Netflix looks poised to deliver far more than just a highlight reel.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football