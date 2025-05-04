Shedeur Sanders' Wants To Build Colorado Buffaloes Into 'Super Team' With NIL
During the 2024 season, after a dominant 52–0 win over Oklahoma State, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders casually dropped a headline-making comment while addressing the media: “Imma donate to the collective for sure,” Sanders said with a grin. “I'll make sure we have a super team next year!”
While the line initially came off as classic Shedeur confidence, its meaning gained new life recently when his brother, former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, hinted that Shedeur had seriously considered putting that plan into motion. In a recent candid moment provided by Overtime SZN, Shilo revealed that had his brother been taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, a portion of that NFL paycheck was likely headed straight back to Boulder for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.
“If we would have went first round,” Shilo said laughingly. “He would have actually took that. He had some plans for the whole team. He was gonna have his whole NIL Collective.”
Though Shedeur ultimately wasn’t a first-round selection, his presence in Boulder left a lasting mark. Alongside Shilo and their father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur helped reshape the identity of Colorado football during one of its most high-profile seasons in recent memory.
His promise to contribute to the Buffaloes’ NIL collective wasn’t just a soundbite—it was a vision.
A vision that, if it had come to life with a first-round payday, could have made an immediate impact. Top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft signed contracts worth as much as $48 million, while even late first-rounders landed deals around the $13 million range.
In contrast, Sanders, being drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns—will earn an estimated $4.6 million over four years. That gap is worth more than $40 million, giving new weight to his brother Shilo’s recent comments about Shedeur’s plans Colorado regarding NIL. The potential generosity wasn’t just symbolic—it could have been substantial.
Still, Shedeur’s financial standing isn’t built solely on the NFL. During his college career, he reportedly earned $6.5 million in NIL deals, working with high-profile brands like Google and Nike. That places him at the forefront of a broader movement—and positions Colorado as an innovator in NIL culture.
In today’s college landscape, where NIL collectives now play a massive role in shaping rosters and retaining top talent, Shedeur’s idea to reinvest NFL money back into his alma mater shows a strategic awareness of the unfolding landscape.
Colorado is quickly becoming a case study in how NIL can be both progressive and personal. Alongside the Heisman Trophy winner and former Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter—who has become one of the most recognizable stars in the NFL—Shedeur represents a new generation of athletes who blend brand building with team building. These players aren’t just signing deals; they’re setting the tone for how NIL can be used to create sustainable success in the future.
Need proof? Well, Sanders currently owns the No. 1–selling rookie jersey since the NFL Draft and has already sold out of his personal merchandise 2Legendary—clear signs of his rising influence on and off the field.
As Shedeur Sanders begins the next chapter of his football journey, his connection to Colorado isn’t fading—it’s evolving. While he’s building new relationships and chasing professional success in Ohio, he hasn’t forgotten the place that helped shape his rise.
Sanders's vow to give back—regardless of where or when he was drafted—signals a shift in how athletes view their impact. In the new NIL era, Sanders is helping redefine what loyalty looks like.