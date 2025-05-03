LaJohntay Wester Signs Baltimore Ravens Rookie Contract, Uniform Number Revealed
Sporting a Colorado Buffaloes sweatshirt, former CU wide receiver LaJohntay Wester put pen to paper on Saturday while signing his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Wester was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft as the No. 203 overall pick.
The exact terms of Wester's contract haven't been announced, but Spotrac's rookie wage scale projects the Colorado product to earn just over $4.4 million across four years. The 23-year-old former Florida Atlantic transfer spent one season with the Buffs, totaling 931 receiving yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns.
Also on Saturday, the Ravens announced Wester will wear No. 83, the same number he sported at the start of his college career at FAU. Wester later transitioned to No. 1 with the Owls and then wore No. 10 during his one season in Boulder.
Although he may develop into a valuable receiving weapon for Ravens quarterback and two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson, Wester's punt return abilities may be priority No. 1 next season. The 5-foot-10, 163-pound speedster returned nine punts for 108 yards and one touchdown last year and was the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year in 2023.
"What stands out about him is his return ability. Think he's a twitchy, explosive punt returner. I think last year it became evident we probably need to get better at that position. We think Wester has the chance to come in here and be an impact punt returner for us,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a press release.
If Wester can earn coaches' trust as a punt returner, it'll likely pave the way for more reps at wide receiver. Still, Wester is contending with fellow Baltimore wide receivers Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and offseason pickup DeAndre Hopkins.
While appearing "The Lounge Podcast," DeCosta reaffirmed that Wester was on the Ravens' radar early due to his return abilities.
"We watched his returns — impressive. Watched him as a receiver, looked at his production — very impressive," DeCosta said.
DeCosta also compared Wester to former Pitt/USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, a first-round pick in 2023 who recorded over 800 receiving yards in each of his first two NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
"I see a first-year player at Colorado who goes there and has a great season," DeCosta said. "He's a talented receiver, excellent return man. I'm excited about him. We've had great success with south Florida players, and I'm very excited about him."
Including Wester, all four of Colorado's top receivers from last season landed in the NFL. Travis Hunter went to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick, Jimmy Horn Jr. landed with the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round, and Will Sheppard signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.