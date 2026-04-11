Deion Sanders Offers Health Update After Colorado's Spring Game

Following his NFL career, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has had a few complications with his health, which have included blood clots and bladder cancer. After Colorado’s spring game, Coach Prime gave a health update after visiting the hospital a few weeks ago.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Gives Health Update

“Yeah, I’m good. Blood clots. It was three weeks ago. I’m sorry I didn’t tell you guys. I apologize,” said Sanders.

Starting in 2021, Sanders had issues with blood clots, which led to the amputation of two of his toes on his left foot. Over the next few years, he also had several surgeries on his legs and feet to address the blood clots and other vascular issues.

Then in 2025, he was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of bladder cancer, which required a major procedure. This procedure needed Sanders' bladder to be removed, and thankfully, it was done successfully.

Since then, Sanders has been successful in managing his health with no major procedures needing to be done. Then the latest update came in this press conference, following the spring game, where he talked about a trip to the hospital, but it sounds like everything went smoothly.

As a result of his health complications, Sanders has made some adjustments to his coaching style, but even with his health complications, he has still been a great influence on his team.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

New Coaching Style

In recent years, Colorado has struggled to find sustained success, which has led to a new approach for the 2026 season.

This offseason, coach Sanders has become a lot more hands-on, which has really been seen in the recruiting aspect of the program. He has publicly talked about watching the film of every recruit that is brought into Colorado and wants to make sure they fit the culture as well.

In addition to the change in recruiting, the Buffaloes made changes at both coordinator positions, with one being planned and another not so much.

On the offensive side, Coach Prime added Brennan Marion as the offensive coordinator with the hope that he could help add an innovative element to Colorado’s offense. Marion has experienced success almost everywhere he has gone, with his offenses being productive through the air and in the pass game.

Marion also brings experience as a head coach at the high school level and was a head coach with Sacramento State in 2025. Marion is a great offensive mind, but his journey and leadership were also huge reasons why Sanders brought him onto the staff.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At the beginning of the spring, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston made a shocking departure to the NFL, which led to Chris Marve stepping into the role for spring and for next season.

Marve has previous experience as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech from 2022 to 2024, when he was known for versatility with fronts and coverages, but also a big emphasis on effort, speed, physicality, and violence.

With these characteristics and his experience as a player at the Division 1 level in college, Marve seemed like the perfect fit, as he was already with the program as the linebackers coach.

The additions of Marve and Marion are huge for Coach Prime to add to the staff because with their experience as leaders, they can function like two more head coaches to lead the team and have firm control on their side of the ball.

Heading into the 2026 season, Sanders seems to be in a decent spot with his health, has a great overall coaching staff in addition to one of the best recruiting classes yet. With all that in mind, this could be Coach Prime’s best season in Boulder as the Buffaloes aim to compete for a Big 12 title.