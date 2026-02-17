The Remarkable Journey That Brought Tyler Martinez to Colorado
Looking to make the most out of his final year of eligibility, former New Mexico State linebacker Tyler Martinez is now set to close his college football career at the Power Four level.
Martinez transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes in early January and should have no trouble earning the respect of his new teammates. A former unranked prospect from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Martinez proved his worth at the junior college level and later at NMSU before entering the portal.
In a recent video posted to social media, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker opened up on how he has been overlooked throughout his career.
"At my high school (Volcano Vista), I didn't have a single Division I offer coming out," Martinez said. "I was the Defensive Player of the Year in New Mexico. I bet on myself, went JUCO (New Mexico Military Institute). I had a good year there. I finished top-five in the country in tackles as a true freshman."
Martinez tallied an impressive 145 total tackles, including 29.5 for a loss, as a senior at Volcano Vista before heading to the New Mexico Military Institute. There, he recorded a team-high 83 tackles to go along with two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
After boosting his stock at the junior college level, Martinez transferred to New Mexico State and spent three seasons with the Aggies. As a junior in 2024, he led the team with 96 total tackles and earned Second-Team All-Conference USA honors.
"I loved my time over there, very thankful for that place," Martinez said. "Grew and developed over there for three years."
Unfortunately for Martinez, his senior season was cut short last fall when he suffered an ankle injury in New Mexico State's fourth game. He had totaled 27 tackles, one forced fumble, an interception and three pass breakups before going down.
"Last year was actually supposed to be my last year of eligibility and then in the fourth game, I went down with a season-ending ankle injury," Martinez said. "Before the season ended, God told me it was time to go, so I decided to enter the transfer portal and landed here."
Tyler Martinez's Fit at Colorado
As coach Deion Sanders has relayed numerous times, nothing is guaranteed within his Colorado football program. Martinez may have an impressive resume, but he'll be forced to compete with returner Kylan Salter, Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green transfer), Liona Lefau (Texas transfer) and incoming freshmen Carson Crawford, Colby Johnson and Rodney Colton Jr.
Martinez, Lampron and Lefau are still expected to see the most playing time at inside linebacker next season due to their college experience, although "Coach Prime" has proven willing to mix things up when veterans fail to produce.
Former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Chris Marve is set to coach Colorado's linebackers.
