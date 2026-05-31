Colorado Linebacker Tyler Martinez's Path to Becoming an NFL Draft Prospect

One of the Colorado Buffaloes' more underrated transfer portal additions is Tyler Martinez, a former New Mexico State Aggie, and he arrives in Boulder with two years to play two.

He’s eligible for the NFL Draft after the coming season and will be looking for a successful season in the Big 12 to prove himself to NFL front offices. While his career had some ups and downs in Las Cruces, there is a clear path forward for Martinez if he wants to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Tyler Martinez’s health concerns

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martinez has stood out during his college career when healthy. He put together an elite season as a freshman at the JUCO level with the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos. Then, he transferred to New Mexico State, where he played in 13 games in 2023 before breaking out as the Aggies’ defensive cornerstone in 2024.

However, Martinez suffered an ankle injury that ended his 2025 season prematurely. He appeared in just four games during that campaign as the Aggies’ defense struggled. The team finished the season 4-8, and Martinez then transferred to Colorado.

Martinez’s ability to come back from that ankle injury will play a crucial role in his NFL Draft stock. Ankle injuries tend to become recurring if the recovery isn’t handled the right way, something that has scared away many NFL scouts in past years. If Martinez isn’t able to help the Buffaloes on the field, he’ll be fighting an uphill battle on his way to the draft.

How Chris Marve can develop Tyler Martinez into an NFL Draft prospect

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Thankfully for Martinez, if he is healthy, the odds of a good season are in his favor. He’s not only proven his ability to produce at the FBS level, but he’ll be learning under a former SEC great in Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

In his days as a Vanderbilt Commodore, Marve was a three-time second-team All-SEC linebacker from 2009 to 2011, and was named a Freshman All-American in 2008.

He’s played a huge role in recruiting Colorado’s linebacking core for the 2026 season. It has become a unit that coach Deion Sanders has given historic praise to since.

“The linebacker core is superb,” said Sanders on the May 14 episode of Thee Morning Run. “We have three pros, I believe … These are the best linebackers that I’ve ever had in my history of coaching.”

While it’s unclear if Martinez is one of the ‘pros’ that Coach Prime was talking about, he still plays a role in the linebacking group that received so much praise. With Marve at the helm, the entire group is likely to blossom, something that will give a great boost to Martinez’s draft stock.

Tyler Martinez’s adjustment from the Conference USA to the Big 12

Tyler Martinez (35) and Gabe Peterson (16) close in on the Tulsa quarterback in the backfield as NMSU took on the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday in Las Cruces. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One final obstacle sitting in Martinez’s way is adjusting from the level of play in the Conference USA to that of the Big 12. The shift is no easy one to make, as plenty of players who shone in that conference struggled upon transferring to the next level.

Martinez has two factors working in his favor, though. First is his crucial experience adjusting from level to level that he’s already displayed in his college career. He made the jump from the JUCO level to the FBS seamlessly, becoming an immediate contributor for the Aggies in his first season.

Additionally, he has enough eligibility to take his time adjusting. He won’t have to worry about forcing the adjustment under the pressure of building his draft stock, as he can complete it across his two remaining seasons.

He did the same thing at New Mexico State. Despite appearing in 13 games for the Aggies, he was more of a role player and contributed minimally. But in his second season, he had his footing completely and burst onto the scene with 94 tackles.

If Martinez can make the adjustment successfully, he can prove to NFL scouts that he’s ready for the next level.

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