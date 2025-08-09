Deion Sanders Provides Update On Health Amidst Recovery From Bladder Cancer
BOULDER — In July, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders announced he had defeated bladder cancer, a personal victory that came after weeks of uncertainty, invasive procedures, and weight loss.
With the college football season just three weeks away, "Coach Prime" continues to look and sound more like the man who has become the face of CU football.
On Friday, Sanders took the table podium at CU’s Fall Sports Media Day, smiling, cracking jokes, and moving with the same confidence that has defined his career.
“I’m good, I’m healthy. Vibrant. I’m my old self,” Sanders said during his press conference in Boulder. “I’m trying my best to live life to the fullest, considering what just transpired.”
Walking His Way Back
The 56-year-old coach, known for his relentless energy on and off the field, spoke candidly about his recovery.
Sanders said he now walks at least a mile each day around campus, a routine he’s embraced not only as part of his rehabilitation but also as a way to stay connected with his players and staff. Recent videos from Well Off Media have captured “Coach Prime” and his staff walking together, highlighting the close bond they continue to build.
In July, Sanders revealed that his fight with bladder cancer had taken a major physical toll on him, costing him up to 25 pounds. The decision to undergo treatment, he said, was not easy but ultimately necessary if he wanted to be present for his team this fall.
For anyone who hasn’t endured a major invasive surgery, recovery can be a slow, often grueling process. But Friday’s appearance was the clearest sign yet that “Coach Prime” is well on his way back to full strength.
A Moment Bigger Than Football
Before the formal press conference began, Sanders was joined by Parker Rose, a high school football player from Colorado who is battling leukemia.
In a touching scene, Rose signed his national letter of intent to join the Buffaloes — an honorary commitment orchestrated by "Coach Prime" and the CU program. Rose also joined the Buffs back in April during Colorado's NFL Pro Day.
Sanders sat next to Rose as he made the ceremonial signing, placing a hand on his shoulder and offering words of encouragement.
"C'mon, let's sign it, let's go. C'mon, you with me, man."
Eyes on the Season
After a 9-4 campaign in 2024, the Buffaloes are retooled and ready for a new era of Colorado football under "Coach Prime."
Colorado opens the season Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech, offering the first look at a revamped Buffaloes roster.
Gone are some of the program’s biggest names from the past two years, including Jacksonville Jaguars rookie two-way standout Travis Hunter and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, leaving fans eager to see who will step into the spotlight.
Tickets for the season opener sold out weeks ago, extending the streak of sellouts since Sanders’ arrival in 2023.
As "Coach Prime" leads his refreshed Buffaloes into the spotlight, all eyes will be on Boulder to see how this new chapter unfolds.