Deion Sanders Provides Health Issue Update Amid Colorado Buffaloes Absence
The Colorado Buffaloes' fall camp is buzzing around the corner, but coach Deion Sanders is still on the road to recovery.
"Coach Prime" gave another quick update on his health during a Well Off Media video last Sunday.
"You know I'm still going through something," Sanders said around the one-minute mark before taking an ice bath with his daughter, Shelomi. "I ain't all the way recovered."
Sanders struggled with the cold plunge and shared some humorous quips with his daughter before resting in the shade.
Later in the video, Sanders shared moments just after engaging in admirable physical activity, taking tennis lessons and a 1.3-mile "run-walk" with Shelomi. It's a positive sign for the Buffs coach's return, who hasn't been with his team in Boulder since April's spring game.
"He's getting kinda fast," said Shelomi, a current basketball player for the Alabama State Bulldogs. "You would've thought he had 10 toes, the way he was moving."
Coach Prime added that he was "proud" of himself and his daughter's efforts and looked to be in good spirits in the mid-summer Texas heat.
Sanders's undisclosed health issue has caused him to miss several team-related events throughout the summer. He wasn't on campus for a myriad of recruiting visits in June, as well as the Buffaloes' summer workouts and Colorado's youth football camps.
Sanders's hiatus was likely difficult for Colorado's 14 spring transfer portal additions who broke in their cleats last month. However, the coach has made clear he's done what he can virtually to help the team throughout a developmental period of the offseason.
Still, Sanders managed a press run at Big 12 Football Media Day, but he preferred privacy when it came to his health. He declined an inquiry from The Athletic's David Ubben about how the ailment has affected his day-to-day life.
"I'm not here to talk about my health," Sanders said. "I'm here to talk about my team."
Sanders, who will turn 58 in August, did not go full-throttle and speak individually with local reporters but still spoke at the main presser and had a quick word with ESPN.
Still in an emotionally exhausting offseason that saw the departures of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, to the NFL, Sanders is taking his time in gearing up for year three at Colorado.
The Buffaloes will enter a post-Shedeur and Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter era with continued lofty expectations in the Big 12.
Coach Prime and eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. have teased a return soon through social media, and the start of fall camp looks like the most likely date. History suggests it will begin next Monday, with practice and media availability to come.
The camp will recenter discussions around the gridiron, with Colorado set to ramp up its quarterback battle between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis.
Coach Prime's staff will decide starting rotations, dust off scouting reports and hit the offseason's homestretch hard before kicking off its regular season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on August 29.