Colorado Buffaloes Schedule: Game-By-Game 2025 Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason has hit its homestretch.
Still reeling from the departures of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and scads of seniors, Colorado coach Deion Sanders is characteristically optimistic.
"Coach Prime" made it clear that his group is deeper and more well-rounded than the 9-4 team from 2024.
"They were great players. We have a better team," Deion Sanders said at Big 12 Football Media Day. "There's a difference. . . . It may take three players on offense to replace a Travis Hunter. It may take two players to replace a Shedeur Sanders, and that's what we brought here."
Colorado added two possible starters at quarterback in Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, claimed a myriad of perimeter talent and brought in significant depth along both lines of scrimmage.
So, can the Buffs remain in the Big 12 title picture after falling just short a year ago? With scores included, let's put one foot in front of the other.
Week 1 vs. Georgia Tech: L, 33-27
Colorado's lack of continuity will be tested from the jump. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets come to town with key returners on both sides of the ball, namely quarterback Hayes King and running back Jamal Haynes.
The pair's prowess on the ground could overwhelm a Buffs front seven that'll still be building chemistry. Offensively, Colorado will roll out Salter, Lewis (or both) in either's first instance of Power Four football against a stout Yellow Jackets defense.
Week 2 vs. Delaware: W, 44-10
After a season-opening loss that will stoke the reactionary, cooler heads will prevail against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. It'll be the program's first game as an FBS side against an FBS opponent, and Folsom Field is never an easy trip.
Expect the offense's new pass-catchers to put on an early fireworks show. Wide receivers Joseph Williams, Sincere Brown and Hykeem Williams get to break in their boots as tight end Zach Atkins looks to establish his presence underneath.
Week 3 @ Houston: W, 24-20
Then comes a trip to face a Houston Cougars squad desperate for a bounce-back year. Coach Willie Fritz has a reputation for gradual success, and Houston managed the Big 12's third-highest-rated transfer portal class, according to 247Sports.
It should be a close affair, but the road environment could be a perfect spot for Colorado's defense under Robert Livingston to step up. If top returning talent like cornerbacks DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge come through, a win will be more than possible.
Week 4 vs. Wyoming: W, 31-23
Back home after a nip-and-tuck victory, the Wyoming Cowboys roll into Boulder after having faced the Utah Utes one week prior. Following a disastrous 3-9 campaign, Wyoming revamped the roster with over 40 new players and one of its all-time great recruiting classes.
This game could be closer than most think, but Colorado should still control it wire-to-wire. The Cowboys may put up points late on a fatigued Buffs defense, but nothing more.
Week 5 vs. BYU: L, 20-17
The BYU Cougars will be Sanders's first major test of 2025. All eyes will be glued to the Buffs as they face the side that blew them out in last year's Alamo Bowl.
Plans changed for the Coogs after the sudden departure of star quarterback Jake Retzlaff, but BYU's formidable defense won't be fazed by a raucous Folsom Field crowd. In what would be a heartbreaking defeat, Colorado's offense may once again be frustrated with a rising, relisient program under coach Kalani Sitake.
Week 6 @ TCU: W, 34-20
The Buffs would then hit the road to where the Coach Prime era began, Fort Worth. A bounce-back should be in play, as the TCU Horned Frogs dashed to the finish in 2024 but may cool off in time for their bout with Colorado.
TCU presents a dynamic offense that returns much of its talent from last season, but the same can't be said about the defense. This contest could be the ideal setting for Salter's breakout performance.
Week 7 vs. Iowa State: W, 27-23
Colorado will look to play the coin of heartbreak's other side a week later at home against the Iowa State Cyclones. ISU is coming off a transformational campaign under coach Matt Campbell and is experienced against hostile crowds.
However, the Buffs are more than capable of emotional statement victories. This occasion would certainly make for one, catapulting Colorado to 5-2 and back in the Big 12 hunt.
Week 8 @ Utah: L, 24-13
Colorado would then venture to Rice-Eccles Stadium against a renovated Utah group. It's screaming let-down after what would be a triumphant win over ISU the week prior.
Coach Kyle Whittingham brought in a plethora of talent that could give trouble to the Buffs, including electric former New Mexico Lobos quarterback Devon Dampier. It may be another rough trip west as the regular season hits its final month.
Week 9 vs. Arizona: W, 28-13
Another weekend of Colorado collecting itself would be on the agenda. A downtrodden Arizona Wildcats program would come to visit, possibly amid an upswing.
Quarterback Noah Fifita could face the Buffs for the third time in as many years, but without his top wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, it may be difficult for the Wildcats to build a reliable offense.
Week 10 @ West Virginia: W, 17-13
Then, the Buffaloes make their longest trip of the regular season. Morgantown will provide a unique challenge as coach Rich Rodriguez attempts to rebuff the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Expect a rock fight in which Colorado's defense does enough to win. It's another coin flip game, but the Buffs have superior talent on both offense and defense, so it can prevail.
Week 11 vs. Arizona State: W, 35-34
In one of 2025's most outwardly intriguing games, the Arizona State Sun Devils come to town in a similar spot as Colorado -- overachievers that lost their most impactful player.
However, ASU now has College Football Playoff experience and could still be riding high under coach Kenny Dillingham. In a tight-knit affair, the Buffaloes may hone the home crowd into a Senior Day victory.
Week 12 @ Kansas State: L, 28-20
In another contest that could have massive stakes at this point in the season, Colorado makes a conclusive trip to face the Kansas State Wildcats. Quarterback Avery Johnson could be nearing his peak as a dynamic threat, having beaten Colorado in 2024.
It's extremely difficult to say this far out, but the Buffs may again come up short of a College Football Playoff opportunity in a Big 12 title game. The Wildcats boast a talented defense and rocket fuel on offense, dimensions that could prove too much for Colorado.