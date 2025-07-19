Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Schedule: Game-By-Game 2025 Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing to officially kick off year three under coach Deion Sanders. With a new look and revitalized mindsets, the Buffs are poised to remain a contender in the stacked Big 12 Conference.

Harrison Simeon

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason has hit its homestretch.

Still reeling from the departures of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and scads of seniors, Colorado coach Deion Sanders is characteristically optimistic.

"Coach Prime" made it clear that his group is deeper and more well-rounded than the 9-4 team from 2024.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"They were great players. We have a better team," Deion Sanders said at Big 12 Football Media Day. "There's a difference. . . . It may take three players on offense to replace a Travis Hunter. It may take two players to replace a Shedeur Sanders, and that's what we brought here."

Colorado added two possible starters at quarterback in Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, claimed a myriad of perimeter talent and brought in significant depth along both lines of scrimmage.

So, can the Buffs remain in the Big 12 title picture after falling just short a year ago? With scores included, let's put one foot in front of the other.

Week 1 vs. Georgia Tech: L, 33-27

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) warms up before the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium.
Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) warms up before the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Colorado's lack of continuity will be tested from the jump. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets come to town with key returners on both sides of the ball, namely quarterback Hayes King and running back Jamal Haynes.

The pair's prowess on the ground could overwhelm a Buffs front seven that'll still be building chemistry. Offensively, Colorado will roll out Salter, Lewis (or both) in either's first instance of Power Four football against a stout Yellow Jackets defense.

Week 2 vs. Delaware: W, 44-10

Delaware's K.T. Seay (14) celebrates with teammates after he intercepted a pass to seal the Blue Hens' 28-14 win against Alba
Delaware's K.T. Seay (14) celebrates with teammates after he intercepted a pass to seal the Blue Hens' 28-14 win against Albany at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a season-opening loss that will stoke the reactionary, cooler heads will prevail against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. It'll be the program's first game as an FBS side against an FBS opponent, and Folsom Field is never an easy trip.

Expect the offense's new pass-catchers to put on an early fireworks show. Wide receivers Joseph Williams, Sincere Brown and Hykeem Williams get to break in their boots as tight end Zach Atkins looks to establish his presence underneath.

Week 3 @ Houston: W, 24-20

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Utah Utes at TDECU Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Utah Utes at TDECU Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Then comes a trip to face a Houston Cougars squad desperate for a bounce-back year. Coach Willie Fritz has a reputation for gradual success, and Houston managed the Big 12's third-highest-rated transfer portal class, according to 247Sports.

It should be a close affair, but the road environment could be a perfect spot for Colorado's defense under Robert Livingston to step up. If top returning talent like cornerbacks DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge come through, a win will be more than possible.

Week 4 vs. Wyoming: W, 31-23

Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (84) celebrates the game winning touchdown with his team against the Washin
Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (84) celebrates the game winning touchdown with his team against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 15-14. / James Snook-Imagn Images

Back home after a nip-and-tuck victory, the Wyoming Cowboys roll into Boulder after having faced the Utah Utes one week prior. Following a disastrous 3-9 campaign, Wyoming revamped the roster with over 40 new players and one of its all-time great recruiting classes.

This game could be closer than most think, but Colorado should still control it wire-to-wire. The Cowboys may put up points late on a fatigued Buffs defense, but nothing more.

Week 5 vs. BYU: L, 20-17

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greet on the field after the
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greet on the field after the game at Alamodome. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The BYU Cougars will be Sanders's first major test of 2025. All eyes will be glued to the Buffs as they face the side that blew them out in last year's Alamo Bowl.

Plans changed for the Coogs after the sudden departure of star quarterback Jake Retzlaff, but BYU's formidable defense won't be fazed by a raucous Folsom Field crowd. In what would be a heartbreaking defeat, Colorado's offense may once again be frustrated with a rising, relisient program under coach Kalani Sitake.

Week 6 @ TCU: W, 34-20

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws a pass before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Amon G. Carter St
Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws a pass before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Buffs would then hit the road to where the Coach Prime era began, Fort Worth. A bounce-back should be in play, as the TCU Horned Frogs dashed to the finish in 2024 but may cool off in time for their bout with Colorado.

TCU presents a dynamic offense that returns much of its talent from last season, but the same can't be said about the defense. This contest could be the ideal setting for Salter's breakout performance.

Week 7 vs. Iowa State: W, 27-23

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Colorado will look to play the coin of heartbreak's other side a week later at home against the Iowa State Cyclones. ISU is coming off a transformational campaign under coach Matt Campbell and is experienced against hostile crowds.

However, the Buffs are more than capable of emotional statement victories. This occasion would certainly make for one, catapulting Colorado to 5-2 and back in the Big 12 hunt.

Week 8 @ Utah: L, 24-13

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a drive against the Iowa State Cyclones by backup quarterback Luke Bottari (
Nov 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a drive against the Iowa State Cyclones by backup quarterback Luke Bottari (15) during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado would then venture to Rice-Eccles Stadium against a renovated Utah group. It's screaming let-down after what would be a triumphant win over ISU the week prior.

Coach Kyle Whittingham brought in a plethora of talent that could give trouble to the Buffs, including electric former New Mexico Lobos quarterback Devon Dampier. It may be another rough trip west as the regular season hits its final month.

Week 9 vs. Arizona: W, 28-13

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another weekend of Colorado collecting itself would be on the agenda. A downtrodden Arizona Wildcats program would come to visit, possibly amid an upswing.

Quarterback Noah Fifita could face the Buffs for the third time in as many years, but without his top wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, it may be difficult for the Wildcats to build a reliable offense.

Week 10 @ West Virginia: W, 17-13

West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) runs the ball against the UCF Knights during the third quarter at Mo
Nov 23, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) runs the ball against the UCF Knights during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Then, the Buffaloes make their longest trip of the regular season. Morgantown will provide a unique challenge as coach Rich Rodriguez attempts to rebuff the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Expect a rock fight in which Colorado's defense does enough to win. It's another coin flip game, but the Buffs have superior talent on both offense and defense, so it can prevail.

Week 11 vs. Arizona State: W, 35-34

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham talks to his team during the first quarter against Texas of the Chick-fil-A Peach B
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham talks to his team during the first quarter against Texas of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In one of 2025's most outwardly intriguing games, the Arizona State Sun Devils come to town in a similar spot as Colorado -- overachievers that lost their most impactful player.

However, ASU now has College Football Playoff experience and could still be riding high under coach Kenny Dillingham. In a tight-knit affair, the Buffaloes may hone the home crowd into a Senior Day victory.

Week 12 @ Kansas State: L, 28-20

In another contest that could have massive stakes at this point in the season, Colorado makes a conclusive trip to face the Kansas State Wildcats. Quarterback Avery Johnson could be nearing his peak as a dynamic threat, having beaten Colorado in 2024.

It's extremely difficult to say this far out, but the Buffs may again come up short of a College Football Playoff opportunity in a Big 12 title game. The Wildcats boast a talented defense and rocket fuel on offense, dimensions that could prove too much for Colorado.

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) waits during a timeout during the first half against the Colorado Buffalo
Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) waits during a timeout during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Final Record Prediction: 8-4 (6-3 Big 12)

HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and interned at the Daily Camera. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

