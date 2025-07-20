What Georgia Tech's Star Quarterback Said About Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
In just over one month, the Colorado Buffaloes' defense will face one of college football's best quarterbacks when the Haynes King-led Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets come to Folsom Field.
King is coming off his fifth and arguably best season at the college level, throwing for 2,114 yards and 14 touchdowns while completing a career-best 72.9 percent of his passes. The dual-threat quarterback also rushed for 587 yards and 11 touchdowns for the 7-6 Yellow Jackets.
As one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the NCAA, Haynes has seen plenty of looks, and he recently shared his thoughts on Colorado's defensive approach.
Haynes King Gives Praise To Colorado's Defense
"I've watched them a little bit on defense already," King told the Infinity Sports Network. "The way that they play, they're gonna play fast, play physical, rally to the ball, there's not gonna be a lot of mistakes. They're gonna try and play mistake-free football and just play fast and rally to the ball. They're gonna play physical, fast and they're gonna be coached really good because they have a lot of great coaches on that staff and great recruiters as well."
Led by coach Deion Sanders and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, Colorado's defense took a massive step forward last season and is expected to remain strong again in 2025. King will soon contend with cornerback DJ McKinney, a projected 2026 NFL Draft pick, and a talented defensive line that includes Alabama transfer Jehiem Oatis, Arden Walker, Amari McNeill and Samuel Okunlola.
Georgia Tech Holds Respect For "Coach Prime," Colorado's Talent Level
While "Coach Prime" is entering his first season without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who both landed in the NFL, King believes Colorado remains talented across the board.
"Coach Prime, he's done a tremendous job putting that team together and the amount of talent that they have," King said.
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key doesn't lack in talent either, particularly on King's side of the ball. Running back Jamal Haynes, offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge, and wide receivers Eric Rivers and Malik Rutherford should all make things difficult for Colorado's defense.
Colorado And Georgia Tech Both Looking To Take The Next Step
Similar to the Buffs, Georgia Tech is looking to build on a winning 2024 season that concluded with a bowl game.
"I feel like this group is hungry as ever," King said. "We don't like the word complacency, and we don't allow that to happen, and we don't coach it here. Competition eliminates that. If everybody is in competition and competing each and every day, coming in here trying to get better, that's gonna eliminate the complacency in our program."
Colorado will host the Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. MT (ESPN).