Deion Sanders Gives NFL Rookie Shilo Sanders Exciting News on Phone Call

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason. The former Colorado Buffaloes safety revealed a phone call he and his dad, Deion Sanders had earlier this week.

Jun 10, 2025; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders posted a new video on his YouTube channel this week. The former Colorado Buffaloes safety showed a video of him on a phone call with his dad, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders

Coach Prime Planning To Visit Sons During NFL Training Camp

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While on the phone with Shilo, Deion said that he will try to come down to Tampa to see him practice while also making a trip to Cleveland to see Shedeur Sanders.

"I’m going to try my best to run a plane and come down and see you, then go see Shedeur, then go to work,” Deion Sanders said. “Send me a schedule of the time of practice.”

There is not a lot of free time when you are the football coach of a Division 1 program, but Deion wants to make sure he supports both of his sons as they enter their first NFL training camps. 

In each of the past four seasons, Deion has coached both of his sons. Now, they will be moving on to the next level while Deion will still be coaching at Colorado. There were many rumors this offseason about Coach Prime possibly taking an NFL job, but he stayed at Colorado.

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders Entering First Rookie Seasons in NFL

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shilo Sanders had a long college football career starting at South Carolina in 2019. Shilo played for the Gamecocks in 2019 and 2020 before transferring to Jackson State to play for Deion. Shilo was with Jackson State from 2021 through 2022 and transferred again. This time, to Colorado, where Deion had taken the coaching job. Shilo was with the Buffaloes in 2023 and 2024, totaling 137 tackles, five passes defended, five forced fumbles, three tackles for loss, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Shilo was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but shortly after was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Following the signing, Deion expressed how appreciative he was for the Buccaneers and their coach Todd Bowles giving his son a chance. 

“Coach Prime called him (Todd Bowles)…and thanked him for giving (Shilo) a fair shot,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said on The Pat and Aaron Show.

Deion’s other son that is in his first NFL training camp is Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur played all four of collegiate seasons under Coach Prime; 2021-2022 at Jackson State and 2023-2024 at Colorado.

Shedeur was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns. This was lower than most NFL Draft experts predicted. In lead up to the draft, he was projected to be a first or second round pick.

