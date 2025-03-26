Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Refutes Report: Shedeur Sanders Prefers New York Giants In NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders denied a viral report that he said he and quarterback Shedeur Sanders were 'hoping' the New York Giants selected Shedeur in the NFL draft this April.

Harrison Simeon

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech. / Stephen Garcia/ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders heavily involved in the pre-NFL draft process with his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, misinformation can sell like hotcakes.

That may have happened early this week, as "Coach Prime" denied a viral quote on Tuesday stating he and Shedeur were 'hoping' the New York Giants would select the quarterback in April's draft.

"We're hoping for New York," Sanders said at a ProMat conference in Chicago last Wednesday, according to attendee John Sokol.

Sanders took to Instagram to push back on the report, commenting under a collaborative post by All College Football and Football Forever.

Shedeur Sanders
Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; West quarterback Shedeur Sanders of Colorado (2) looks on from the sidelines during the first half of the East-West Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"THIS IS A LIE," Sanders said. "We're thankful for whatever God chooses for them."

It appears the comment has since been deleted, but Sanders's rebuttal rang loud and clear regarding any pro preference his quarterback and son may have. The quote did not have audio or video support and came from a Giants fan who attended the conference, so its legitimacy had been in question from the get-go.

Shedeur is one of the most coveted signal-callers in the upcoming NFL draft, jockeying for the top spot with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Both have been widely predicted to be selected in the top five picks throughout the NFL offseason.

In recent weeks, Ward appears to have emerged as the frontrunner. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, would conduct an additional private workout with Ward due to the strong impression he made.

That leaves Sanders primed for the next few quarterback-needy teams picking in the top 10. However, "Coach Prime's" denial of any favoritism in Shedeur's landing spot paired with New York's recent signing of 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson puts his future with the Giants in jeopardy.

New York made a splash in reaching an agreement with Wilson on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million on Tuesday, likely securing the veteran a starting spot next season. With coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen on the hot seat entering 2025, it's reasonable to believe the Giants would want more experience under center, and that's exactly what this move indicates.

With the move, New York's chances at either trading down or selecting a top non-quarterback such as Colorado Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter rose dramatically. The Cleveland Browns, on the other hand, have not been very active in the quarterback market this offseason and could eye Sanders to fill their quarterback void.

Shedeur Sanders
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) takes a hike in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cleveland, who holds the No. 2 pick, has long been linked to Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter. However, the Giants likely being out of the picture for a quarterback squashes any suspense that they would trade above the Browns to take Sanders.

Sanders to Cleveland at No. 2 overall seemed improbable just a few weeks ago but is increasing in likelihood with the draft less than a month away.

Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the 2025 season after a second Achilles tendon rupture and free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears set on either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Minnesota Vikings, so the Browns may opt for the draft to find their next signal-caller.

Sanders's two years at Colorado were highly decorated and will end with the first NFL draft selection of a Buffaloes quarterback in history. Wherever Shedeur goes, "Coach Prime" will follow closely and may continue to dispatch the rumor mill he dealt with throughout his glamourous pro career.

