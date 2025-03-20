Deion Sanders Retorts 'Arrogant' Shedeur Sanders NFL Report At Big 12 Pro Day
At Big 12 Pro Day, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders retorted a report from the NFL Combine that his son, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was "arrogant" and "brash" in interviews with NFL teams. Sanders revealed to the NFL Network that he knew which NFL coach made those claims about Shedeur.
"We like to call that stuff out, though," Sanders said on NFL Network. "I know who it is. You're going to make me call him out."
"We don't need to get petty," said the NFL reporter.
"You know what team we get," Sanders said. "You got to understand it. Don't make me pull behind the curtain to step in that thing."
"I'm kind of curious, to be honest," said the other NFL Network reporter.
"I'll try my best to keep it on the high road, but I don't know the address," Sanders said.
... Sounds like Sanders is well-aware of who is saying what about his son Shedeur, through the NFL Draft process.
The report from NFL insider Josina Anderson about Sanders' "brash" and "arrogant" behavior stated it was towards a team that has a top-7 pick in the draft. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets at the teams that have the first seven picks on the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his media interviews at the NFL Combine, Sanders exemplified a confident and polite attitude.
“If you’re not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me,” Sanders said at the combine with a smile. "You should know history repeats itself over and over, and I’ve done it over and over, so there should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me.”
Sanders is the youngest son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. In 2023, Deion Sanders was hired by Colorado football and quickly turned the program around. The glitz of "Prime Time" and national media attention, has prepared Shedeur Sanders for the bright lights of the NFL, to whichever teams drafts him.
“I like the pressure…Pressure is a privilege,” Shedeur Sanders said to the NFL Network about the pressure of being a son of a Hall of Fame player.
One of the most polorazing NFL draft prospect, Sanders is considered a first round draft pick. Sanders has exemplified resiliency and toughness during his Buffaloes career, taking 99 sacks over the last two seasons.
“You think I’m worried about what critics say or what people got to say?" Sanders said at the combine. "You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, without people hating, it’s not normal for us.”
In 2024, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record finishing with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Sanders earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and named the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, an annual award given to the top college quarterback.
How does Shedeur feel about playing football without his dad as his coach in the NFL?
"Me and pops had a good run, but all good things must come to an end," Shedeur said on the"2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" podcast. "The thing is, it's different if you didn't know it was going to come to an end one day and it just happened... but you were always ready mentally for that day. It's not that big of a surprise or that big of a deal, because mentally, I already knew that... I feel like I've got the life tools."
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.