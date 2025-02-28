What Shedeur Sanders said at the NFL Combine
Shedeur Sanders met with the media at the NFL Combine on Friday morning, addressing questions about his time at Colorado, his development as a quarterback, and his relationships with key mentors, including NFL legend Tom Brady.
Over the course of the 15-minute session, Sanders exuded the same confidence and composure he brings to game day, emphasizing his readiness for the next level and his belief in his ability to transform an NFL franchise.
Tom Brady's Influence and Mentorship
Sanders spoke highly of Tom Brady, calling him an "all-time great" and expressing gratitude for the relationship they've built. He detailed how Brady first reached out to him a few years ago, inviting him to work out together in Tampa. Sanders, accompanied by his father, Deion Sanders, took the opportunity to learn from the seven-time Super Bowl champion. He described how he recorded all of Brady’s advice and still revisits those lessons, which continue to resonate with him today.
“Even sometimes, I go back and just listen to the things that he said at that time, and it registers. Everything that he said back then registers now and applies, so that’s what I’m thankful for.”
Brady’s guidance, particularly on the mental aspects of the game, has clearly made a lasting impact on Sanders as he prepares for the transition to the NFL.
Adjusting to Change and Overcoming Challenges
One of the key themes in Sanders’ comments was his ability to adapt and lead through change. He noted that he has played under six different offensive coordinators throughout his college career, showcasing his ability to quickly learn and execute different schemes. He highlighted how he and his father successfully transformed programs at Jackson State and Colorado and expressed confidence that he could do the same at the NFL level.
“You don’t think I could come to an NFL franchise and change the program again? It’s history. We’ve done it before; it’s always going to repeat itself.”
Sanders also addressed criticism he has faced throughout his career, making it clear that he’s unfazed by outside noise. He acknowledged that coming from a high-profile football family means dealing with scrutiny but emphasized that adversity is nothing new for him.
“You think I’m worried about what critics say or what people got to say? You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, without people hating, it’s not normal for us.”
The Importance of Leadership and Mental Toughness
While discussing his strengths as a quarterback, Sanders pointed to his leadership and mental resilience as his greatest assets. He explained how he has adapted to different team environments, first at an HBCU in Jackson State and then in a Power Five program at Colorado, building relationships with teammates from different backgrounds.
“I say being a leader, that’s my best trait overall. Everything’s mental. So, if I play my game from the neck up, I’ve got to be able to adjust to my players, to have them relate to me, to get to know me, and for us to make everything smooth.”
He also acknowledged areas where he wants to improve, particularly in starting games faster and avoiding playing "hero ball." He recognized that, at times, he tried to do too much, which he plans to adjust at the next level.
“I realized, okay, going to the next level, I got to find myself early. I got to get ready mentally early because I know early on in some games I wasn’t taking the completions the coach was calling. Sometimes, I was trying to make too much happen.”
Meeting with NFL Teams and Looking Ahead
Sanders confirmed that he met with several teams at the Combine and is open to visits with any franchise interested in him. When asked what an NFL team and fanbase can expect from him, his answer was simple: a culture change.
“That’s the plan. If that’s not what you’re trying to do, don’t get me. If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me. You should know history repeats itself over and over, and I’ve done it over and over, so there should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me.”
Despite his confidence, Sanders was also respectful of his fellow quarterbacks at the Combine, acknowledging their hard work. However, he made it clear that he believes his track record and mental approach set him apart.
The Significance of Colorado and Jackson State
Sanders closed by reflecting on his time at both Jackson State and Colorado, emphasizing how both programs played a crucial role in shaping him into the quarterback he is today. He credited Jackson State as a vital stepping stone and expressed gratitude for the fans and experiences at both schools.
“None of this stuff would happen without Jackson State. That’s first and foremost because it’s a stepping stone. Then, we were able to go to Colorado and learn all those life lessons that I learned there.”
For Sanders, one of his favorite memories from Colorado was the moment the team helped 100-year-old long-time supporter, Miss Peggy, experience the joy of a bowl game, underscoring the importance of the community and relationships he built.
Sanders reinforced his image as a confident, well-prepared quarterback with a strong mental game and leadership qualities. He understands the expectations that come with his last name but embraces the challenge of proving himself on the field. Sanders is positioning himself as a unique prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether teams buy into his vision of culture change remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—Sanders is ready for the next step.