Deion Sanders says "envious and jealous" reporters have changed college football
Deion Sanders had strong words for the media during his Tuesday press conference, criticizing how college football players are covered in today’s landscape.
The Colorado Buffaloes coach specifically called out the media for their treatment of players who now earn money through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, suggesting that some members of the press may be lashing out of envy. He noted that the media once treated college athletes with a sense of protection, recognizing them as amateurs, but now that players are earning significant income, they are increasingly subjected to harsh scrutiny.
Sanders emphasized his genuine care for his players, beyond their performance on the field, and highlighted the media’s shifting attitude towards athletes in the NIL era.
“Once upon a time, you guys never attacked college players. Now they’re making more money than y’all, and some of y’all are envious and jealous about that,” Sanders said. So you’re on the attack. It was hands off a college player, because he was an amateur, remember that? Remember that, guys? Now it’s hands on, go at ’em, any kind of way you want. They’re making more money than me and I’m mad about it.”
He underscored the challenges college players face, adjusting to newfound fame and criticism, while noting that many members of the media wouldn’t enjoy being under similar scrutiny themselves.
The Colorado coach further criticized the relentless nature of media attacks, pointing out that young players are not accustomed to this level of public criticism.
“When you attack ’em, attack ’em, attack ’em, these guys are sensitive, they’ve never been attacked,” he said, stressing that journalists should maintain professionalism and avoid personal attacks.
Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, echoed his father’s sentiment, addressing his own frustrations with media narratives during a recent press conference. The Colorado quarterback, who was one of the most-sacked players in college football last season, had felt that his comments about the offensive line were often taken out of context.
To counter this, Shedeur brought his offensive linemen to the press conference following a rivalry win against Colorado State. By including his linemen, Shedeur aimed to ensure the media understood the context of his statements and to provide his teammates with the opportunity to hear the questions directly.
Shedeur later explained on his “2Legendary” podcast that his decision was a response to how the media sometimes distorts his words. He stated, “The media really likes to change everything or try to paint you as a bad person overall...so if y’all are going to not put everything I’m saying in there...I’m going to bring those guys...so they could hear everything.”
Both Deion and Shedeur Sanders are pushing back against what they view as unfair media treatment, advocating for more balanced and respectful coverage of college athletes.
Colorado returns home this week and will face Baylor to open Big 12 play. The Buffs will look for just their second conference win in the Coach Prime era.