WATCH: Colorado's Deion Sanders press conference before Baylor
After a rough start to the season, the Colorado Buffaloes claimed victory in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, extending their winning streak against Colorado State to seven games. The in-state rivalry, held in Fort Collins for the first time in nearly three decades, ended with a decisive 28-9 score in favor of the Buffs.
Coach Deion Sanders is scheduled to address the media on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET to discuss the team’s recent victory and preparations for the upcoming game against Baylor. The press conference will provide further insight into the team’s progress and expectations moving forward. Watch the livestream below.
The Buffaloes’ offense initially struggled, coming off a 28-10 loss to Nebraska the previous week. However, they found their rhythm as the game progressed, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who orchestrated a comeback by scoring 28 unanswered points after the Buffs trailed 3-0 midway through the second quarter. Sanders threw four touchdown passes, two of which were caught by two-way standout Travis Hunter. Hunter also made an impact on defense, securing an interception, further showcasing his versatility.
The Buffs' rushing game also showed signs of improvement. After totaling just 75 yards rushing in their first two games, Colorado managed to gain 109 yards on the ground against the Rams, demonstrating a balanced offensive approach. Head coach Deion Sanders expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, particularly praising the offensive line, stating, “Offensive line was phenomenal.”
Looking ahead, the Buffs will return to conference play with a home game against Baylor on Saturday. Both teams are 2-1 this season, and the game, set for 8 p.m. ET and televised on FOX, will be a crucial test for Colorado as they aim to build momentum.