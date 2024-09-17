Deion Sanders says Robert Griffin III will be deeply "conflicted" this weekend
The Colorado Buffaloes face Baylor in their Big 12 Conference opener on Saturday night. The game airing on FOX at 8 PM ET will be the first conference matchup for the Buffaloes, who enter as slight favorites with a chance to match last year’s 3-1 start if they secure a victory.
Deion Sanders was asked about his connection with former Baylor star and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III during this week's press conference. Coach Prime expects to hear from Griffin as the game approaches. Reflecting on Griffin's time at Baylor, Sanders described his former playing style as "poetry in motion" and praised Griffin’s impact on and off the field. “I’ve got nothing but love for RG3,” Sanders said, acknowledging Griffin’s loyalty to his alma mater but hinting that Griffin will still be rooting for Baylor while supporting his friend from a distance.
"I’m pretty sure he’s going to be conflicted inside," Sanders said. "Because he wants us to do our thing but that’s his alma mater. I’m pretty sure he’s going to be wearing green with probably a gold necklace on."
Regarding the upcoming matchup, Sanders emphasized that every game is crucial for his team, equating each one to a Super Bowl. “Every game means a lot to us,” Sanders stated, highlighting the high stakes and intense preparation that define Colorado’s approach each week. The Buffs will need to bring their best effort against Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears, who present a stout challenge.
Shedeur Sanders doubles down on not shaking CSU QB's hand: "I'm human, too"
One key to the game will be Colorado's ability to protect their star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. Coach Prime praised his receivers, calling them “a tremendously tough cover” when Shedeur is well-protected. “Our guys are pretty good. We’ve just got to give our quarterback a little time, and we’re okay,” Sanders noted.
With confidence in their aerial attack, the Buffaloes look to continue their strong start and prove themselves as a threat in the Big 12.