Deion Sanders steps into new chapter without sons at Colorado
Deion Sanders is stepping into a new chapter of his coaching career at Colorado, one that allows him to focus solely on being a head coach rather than juggling the dual roles of coach and father. In a recent team meeting captured by Well Off Media, Coach Prime addressed his new roster, a group that no longer includes his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders. This marks a significant change for Sanders, but one he welcomes as an opportunity to devote himself fully to his team.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be standing before you,” Sanders said. “This is emotional for me. This is the first day I’ve been up here without two knuckleheads in here. This is the first day I’m coaching without my boys, which is a pleasure and an honor for me. So now I could just be a coach. I don’t have to be no dad, and I likes that, and I love that.”
Shedeur Sanders is preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected. Meanwhile, Shilo Sanders has exhausted his collegiate eligibility after six seasons. Their absence marks a turning point for Sanders, but his connection to his players remains steadfast. He emphasized that he plans to treat his current roster with the same care and love he has shown his own sons.
Raiders have 'zero interest' in Deion Sanders as head coach, per report
“I feel like I’m going to treat somebody in here or a multitude of y’all in here like you were sons because I love y’all just that much,” Sanders said.
Colorado adds Andreu Swasey as head of strength and conditioning
As he begins his third season at Colorado, Sanders is embracing the chance to focus solely on leading his team, determined to build a bond with his players that goes beyond the football field.