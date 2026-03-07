Deion Sanders Hints at Surprising Quarterback Competition for Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has come to a close, and spring camp is officially underway as coach Deion Sanders looks to bounce back from a three-win season. Expectations are high, and redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is expected to lead the program.

At least, that was the expectation heading into the offseason.

On Friday, Sanders spoke to the media and praised Lewis, expressing confidence in his ability to lead. At the same time, he left the door open for competition at the position as spring camp begins.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

“That first snap against Georgia Tech, he’ll be coming around that mountain… He’ll be straight,” Sanders said. “We have a couple of quarterbacks on the roster that can play this game.”

The Buffaloes’ quarterback room is deeper than it was a season ago, featuring Utah transfer Isaac Wilson and three-star Skyridge true freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne. While Lewis enters camp as the favorite, a starting job is far from guaranteed.

If he struggles, both Wilson and Sweetwyne could quickly make their case for playing time.

Lewis may be the frontrunner, but this quarterback room will demand consistency, poise, and performance every day.

Kaneal Sweetwyne Brings Sneaky Upside to Quarterback Room

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sweetwyne may not be the first quarterback who jumps off the screen as a star, but there’s plenty to like about his potential. He capped off a strong senior year that highlighted just how much he can do on the field.

His chances of seeing the field this season may be slim, but Sweetwyne is a quarterback not to overlook in Colorado’s competition.

At Skyridge, he completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,050 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was also a dual-threat, rushing for 907 yards and 14 more scores, earning 6A All-State honorable mention.

Overall, Sweetwyne accounted for 46 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards of total offense before signing with the Buffaloes. Learning behind players like Lewis and Wilson gives him the perfect chance to refine his mechanics and adjust to the speed of college football.

He can get comfortable with the playbook without the pressure of starting right away—but when opportunities arise, he’s ready to make a push for playing time.

Sweetwyne's talent and work ethic make him a player to watch despite being an underdog in Colorado’s quarterback room. In a battle where every snap counts, he could be the one to shake up the pecking order when the season unfolds.

Don’t Count Out Quarterback Isaac Wilson

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Lewis is expected to be the starter as of now, but Wilson shouldn’t be overlooked in a potential competition. During his time with the Utes, he saw meaningful snaps in 2024 when Cameron Rising was injured.

Wilson threw for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding some mobility as a runner. He’s more of a pocket passer than a dual threat, but his skill set should translate well to offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense with playmakers around him.

Under Sanders, Wilson gives the Buffaloes a steady and experienced option at quarterback.

Now, is it enough to push Lewis and win the job? Possibly, but it should still be viewed as a long shot, and his best chance for snaps is if Lewis struggles early in the season and Sanders looks to shake up the offense with more experience under center.

Wilson may be the underdog in the battle for the job, but the veteran and consistent performer is a wild card in the running for the job at the quarterback position in Colorado. Should Lewis not perform, Wilson has the ability and the knowledge of the game to make a run for the job.