Deion Sanders Doesn’t Hold Back On Transfer Receiver Danny Scudero

The Colorado Buffaloes landed former San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero in the transfer portal. Scudero was one of the best wideouts in the country last season and there’s good reason why Colorado coach Deion Sanders wanted him in Boulder.

Deion Sanders on Danny Scudero: “A Game Changer”

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders was on “Thee Pregame Show” recently taking about incoming transfer receiver, Danny Scudero. “Coach Prime” has been impressed with Scudero.

“Danny is a game changer and a playmaker. He’s built like a slot but can play any of the receiver positions. He runs every route with intention and understands leverage and spacing,” Sanders said. “His work ethic is tireless and that of a walk-on trying to make the team daily.”

With San Jose State in 2025, Scudero had 88 receptions for 1,297 yards and 10 receiving yards. He led the entire country in receiving yards this season.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Prior to his time at San Jose State, Scudero played for the Sacramento State Hornets. In his final season with Sac. State in 2024, Scudero had 53 receptions for 667 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Colorado’s Wide Receiver Room

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes lost wide receiver Omarion Miller to the transfer portal this offseason. Miller was the Buffs’ No. 1 receiver in 2025, leading the team in receptions (45), receiving yards (808), and receiving touchdowns (8). He ended up transferring to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

On the flip side of things, Colorado added three receivers in the portal in addition to Scudero. Those three would be former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., former Sacramento State Hornets wide receiver Ernest Campbell, and former Miami (Ohio) Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry.

Moore is the highest rated of the bunch. 247Sports has Moore as a four-star trasnfer in the 2026 class. The other three incoming wideouts are all rated as three-stars.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; tx Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) runs for yards after making a reception during the first half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Moore played for the Longhorns from 2023-2025. He saw most of his action as a receiver the past two seasons where he hauled in 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Another new wide receiver joining the Buffs offense in 2026 is Ernest Campbell. Campbell may be new to the Buffaloes, but he has a familiarity with new Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion was Campbell's coach at Sac. State in 2025. With the Hornets that season, Campbell had 37 receptions for 755 yards and eight touchdowns.

Campbell is known for his speed and is always a home run threat. Five of his eight touchdowns were on plays of 50 yards or more. Now, he's back in Marion's up-tempo "Go-Go" offense for another season. Only this time, it's at the power conference level in the Big 12.

Last but not least out of the incoming wideouts in the portal is Kam Perry. Perry has four collegiate seasons under his belt: two with Miami (Ohio) from 2024-25 and two with the Indiana Hoosiers from 2022-23. In these four seasons, Perry totaled 56 receptions for 1,164 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

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