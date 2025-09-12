The Case for Travis Hunter as NFL’s Next Breakout Cornerback
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter’s journey from Boulder to the NFL continues to captivate Colorado Buffaloes fans.
A two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner at CU, his talent has never been in doubt. At the pro level, however, the question is about workload and sustainability. Can he deliver the same impact on both sides of the ball against the best players in the world?
In week 1 against the Panthers, Hunter logged 48 snaps, only six of them on defense. The rest came on offense, where the Jaguars are eager to use his versatility to put points on the board. This week, coach Liam Coen says that balance will shift when Jacksonville heads to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.
Could that shift mark the beginning of Hunter’s rise as the NFL’s next breakout cornerback?
A Lockdown Legacy at Colorado
Earlier this week, Hunter was honored by the Heisman House, where Barry Sanders, Baker Mayfield, and Gino Torretta unveiled his house portrait, a moment that symbolically welcomed him into the pantheon of college football greats.
Buffs fans saw firsthand just how dominant Hunter could be on defense. Across his college career, he recorded 87 tackles, 63 solo stops, and nine interceptions for 99 return yards and a touchdown. Not to mention, 26 pass breakups, a game winning forced fumble, and a recovery.
At Colorado, and under the guidance of coach Deion Sanders, one of the greatest corners to ever play the game, Hunter sharpened his next level athleticsm, anticipation, and ball-tracking skills.
His reputation as a lockdown corner was earned through discipline and consistency. "Coach Prime" often praised Hunter's willingness to study film and absorb from coaches, qualities that gave him a necessary edge against elite receivers.
MORE: 3 Big Fixes for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Ahead of Big 12 Play
MORE: Colorado's Ryan Staub Named Starting Quarterback: Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter Impact
MORE: Deion Sanders To Break Silence on Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition
MORE: Houston Cougars' Willie Fritz Reveals Surprising Preparation For Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back Makes Triumphant Return After Heart Surgery
Could Hunter Be the NFL’s Next Breakout Corner?
Becoming a true breakout cornerback in the NFL requires production that jumps off the stat sheet.
Last season, league leaders like the Houston Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. and the defensive player of the year, Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos, set the bar with numbers that included multiple interceptions, double-digit pass breakups, and the ability to consistently erase top targets.
For Hunter to earn that type of recognition in the NFL, he will need to replicate what he did at Colorado — creating turnovers, disrupting passing lanes, and proving reliable in man coverage.
His college track record suggests he has that potential, but the NFL is different animal. However, If Hunter can pair even two to three interceptions with steady pass-breakup production this year, it would put him in the breakout conversation almost immediately, especially as a rookie playing both sides of the ball.
But Hunter doesn’t need to dominate statistically right away if he can consistently neutralize his assignment and give Jacksonville’s defense flexibility, a single game where he shuts down a top target, like Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, would accelerate his rise in NFL conversations.
Transitioning to the NFL
Of course, the challenge is translating college success to a league where the speed and physicality are unmatched. While Hunter has proven he has the stamina to handle high snap counts, the Jaguars are still managing his workload carefully.
week 1 showed their preference for easing him into a dual role, but Coen’s plan to increase his defensive snaps signals growing trust in his instincts and familiarity with the defense.
For Hunter, Sunday’s game against the Bengals is more than just another early-season test. It's an opportunity to prove that his college dominance can carry over against NFL receivers. If he delivers, Jacksonville will have more than just a gadget player; they'll have one of the league’s most versatile weapons.