The Case for Travis Hunter as NFL’s Next Breakout Cornerback

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen said two-way rookie Travis Hunter will see more defensive snaps this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Could the former Colorado Buffaloes star be on the verge of becoming the NFL’s next breakout cornerback?

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter’s journey from Boulder to the NFL continues to captivate Colorado Buffaloes fans.

Jaguar fans wave a sign to get Travis Hunter’s attention during an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner at CU, his talent has never been in doubt. At the pro level, however, the question is about workload and sustainability. Can he deliver the same impact on both sides of the ball against the best players in the world?

In week 1 against the Panthers, Hunter logged 48 snaps, only six of them on defense. The rest came on offense, where the Jaguars are eager to use his versatility to put points on the board. This week, coach Liam Coen says that balance will shift when Jacksonville heads to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

Could that shift mark the beginning of Hunter’s rise as the NFL’s next breakout cornerback?

A Lockdown Legacy at Colorado

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Travis Hunter (12) looks on during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Hunter was honored by the Heisman House, where Barry Sanders, Baker Mayfield, and Gino Torretta unveiled his house portrait, a moment that symbolically welcomed him into the pantheon of college football greats.

Buffs fans saw firsthand just how dominant Hunter could be on defense. Across his college career, he recorded 87 tackles, 63 solo stops, and nine interceptions for 99 return yards and a touchdown. Not to mention, 26 pass breakups, a game winning forced fumble, and a recovery.

At Colorado, and under the guidance of coach Deion Sanders, one of the greatest corners to ever play the game, Hunter sharpened his next level athleticsm, anticipation, and ball-tracking skills.

His reputation as a lockdown corner was earned through discipline and consistency. "Coach Prime" often praised Hunter's willingness to study film and absorb from coaches, qualities that gave him a necessary edge against elite receivers.

Could Hunter Be the NFL’s Next Breakout Corner?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) gives high-fives and signed autographs after the game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Becoming a true breakout cornerback in the NFL requires production that jumps off the stat sheet.

Last season, league leaders like the Houston Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. and the defensive player of the year, Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos, set the bar with numbers that included multiple interceptions, double-digit pass breakups, and the ability to consistently erase top targets.

For Hunter to earn that type of recognition in the NFL, he will need to replicate what he did at Colorado — creating turnovers, disrupting passing lanes, and proving reliable in man coverage.

His college track record suggests he has that potential, but the NFL is different animal. However, If Hunter can pair even two to three interceptions with steady pass-breakup production this year, it would put him in the breakout conversation almost immediately, especially as a rookie playing both sides of the ball.

But Hunter doesn’t need to dominate statistically right away if he can consistently neutralize his assignment and give Jacksonville’s defense flexibility, a single game where he shuts down a top target, like Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, would accelerate his rise in NFL conversations.

Transitioning to the NFL

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) crouches in the end zone after taking the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Of course, the challenge is translating college success to a league where the speed and physicality are unmatched. While Hunter has proven he has the stamina to handle high snap counts, the Jaguars are still managing his workload carefully.

week 1 showed their preference for easing him into a dual role, but Coen’s plan to increase his defensive snaps signals growing trust in his instincts and familiarity with the defense.

For Hunter, Sunday’s game against the Bengals is more than just another early-season test. It's an opportunity to prove that his college dominance can carry over against NFL receivers. If he delivers, Jacksonville will have more than just a gadget player; they'll have one of the league’s most versatile weapons.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

