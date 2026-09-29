Deion Sanders Unveils New Practice Strategy to Avoid Penalties

Coach Deion Sanders took a unique step into addressing penalties, which he revealed on Sept. 29.

The Colorado Buffaloes have drawn the yellow marker at the wrong opportune times during the first four games. They're averaging 9.25 penalties a game, including drawing nine in the 23-13 loss to Baylor during week four.

Cornerback Cree Thomas has risen as one of Colorado's most penalized players. Thomas even drew two pass interference calls down in Waco. Well, Sanders shared with reporters how he's addressing Thomas' grabbing habits.

Deion Sanders Forced Cree Thomas to go Gloveless

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders ordered Thomas to go without gloves during a recent Buffaloes practice. But that doesn't mean Thomas went without his hands being covered.

"Today he had on mittens for gloves," Sanders said during his media presser.

He even joked to Thomas: "One more penalty, and I'm going to cut his darn hands off so he won't grab."

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders mean that in a sarcastic tone. But he also showed a serious side of Thomas that hasn't been seen yet.

"Cree doesn't get down on himself," Sanders shared. "He gets more upset that he hurt us. But he's there. He hasn't given up many catches when he's bumping. Yet even when he's not bumping [at the line of scrimmage] he's given up, maybe, three catches."

Sanders adds he's still excited about the opportunities that Thomas and the other cornerbacks present. And each of them, including Thomas, will be needed greatly for who lies ahead next inside Folsom Field on Oct. 3.

Cree Thomas Still Needed for Texas Tech Contest

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Members of the Texas Tech Red Raiders sing the school song after the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now comes, arguably, the best team on the Buffaloes' 2026 schedule for the Big 12 Conference home opener. And coming into Boulder is a 2025 College Football Playoff team who claimed the conference title, with intentions to repeat that feat.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders sit outside the top 10 of the national rankings at No. 12 overall. And just like past TTU teams, this one loves going to the air. TTU ranks eighth among conference teams in averaging 250.8 yards per game, plus features two wide receivers (Kenny Johnson and Coy Eakin) who have surpassed the double-digit reception mark.

Texas Tech's Coy Eakins runs with the ball after a catch with Micah Hudson blocking against Houston during a Big 12 Conference football game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although this TTU team under coach Joey McGuire has incorporated some run-heavy concepts into their spread offense approach. Now the Red Raiders are no longer considered one-dimensional and surely, will test Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve in this contest. But will also aim to force Thomas into some bad holding habits.

Thomas is still needed to hover over the Red Raiders' playmakers. Marve likely will still allow him to jam at the line of scrimmage, which is his strength. Though he may need to slide over to nickelback if the Red Raiders pick on the opposite side of slot cornerback Boo Carter.

Yet Texas Tech hasn't found a true alpha target at wide receiver. Plus the Red Raiders look like they're reliant on the experience of Eakin. Even prized five-star signing and returner Micah Hudson hasn't unleashed his true potential yet. TTU still will test the composure of Thomas and the defense. It's just a matter of how disciplined Thomas plays especially when the game's on the line.

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