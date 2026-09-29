Deion Sanders Unveils New Practice Strategy to Avoid Penalties
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Coach Deion Sanders took a unique step into addressing penalties, which he revealed on Sept. 29.
The Colorado Buffaloes have drawn the yellow marker at the wrong opportune times during the first four games. They're averaging 9.25 penalties a game, including drawing nine in the 23-13 loss to Baylor during week four.
Cornerback Cree Thomas has risen as one of Colorado's most penalized players. Thomas even drew two pass interference calls down in Waco. Well, Sanders shared with reporters how he's addressing Thomas' grabbing habits.
Deion Sanders Forced Cree Thomas to go Gloveless
Sanders ordered Thomas to go without gloves during a recent Buffaloes practice. But that doesn't mean Thomas went without his hands being covered.
"Today he had on mittens for gloves," Sanders said during his media presser.
He even joked to Thomas: "One more penalty, and I'm going to cut his darn hands off so he won't grab."
Sanders mean that in a sarcastic tone. But he also showed a serious side of Thomas that hasn't been seen yet.
"Cree doesn't get down on himself," Sanders shared. "He gets more upset that he hurt us. But he's there. He hasn't given up many catches when he's bumping. Yet even when he's not bumping [at the line of scrimmage] he's given up, maybe, three catches."
Sanders adds he's still excited about the opportunities that Thomas and the other cornerbacks present. And each of them, including Thomas, will be needed greatly for who lies ahead next inside Folsom Field on Oct. 3.
Cree Thomas Still Needed for Texas Tech Contest
Now comes, arguably, the best team on the Buffaloes' 2026 schedule for the Big 12 Conference home opener. And coming into Boulder is a 2025 College Football Playoff team who claimed the conference title, with intentions to repeat that feat.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders sit outside the top 10 of the national rankings at No. 12 overall. And just like past TTU teams, this one loves going to the air. TTU ranks eighth among conference teams in averaging 250.8 yards per game, plus features two wide receivers (Kenny Johnson and Coy Eakin) who have surpassed the double-digit reception mark.
Although this TTU team under coach Joey McGuire has incorporated some run-heavy concepts into their spread offense approach. Now the Red Raiders are no longer considered one-dimensional and surely, will test Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve in this contest. But will also aim to force Thomas into some bad holding habits.
Thomas is still needed to hover over the Red Raiders' playmakers. Marve likely will still allow him to jam at the line of scrimmage, which is his strength. Though he may need to slide over to nickelback if the Red Raiders pick on the opposite side of slot cornerback Boo Carter.
Yet Texas Tech hasn't found a true alpha target at wide receiver. Plus the Red Raiders look like they're reliant on the experience of Eakin. Even prized five-star signing and returner Micah Hudson hasn't unleashed his true potential yet. TTU still will test the composure of Thomas and the defense. It's just a matter of how disciplined Thomas plays especially when the game's on the line.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna