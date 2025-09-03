Buffs Beat

Delaware Blue Hens Coach Highlights Colorado Buffaloes' Strengths, Praises Star Cornerback

Ahead of their week 2 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes, Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens coach Ryan Carty lauded coach Deion Sanders' squad for its talents. The Buffs aren't looking down on Delaware, despite the program playing its first year in the FBS.

Overseeing a program with nowhere to go but up, Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens coach Ryan Carty is not taking the Colorado Buffaloes lightly.

Coach Deion Sanders's group is coming off a tough season-opening loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. In what was a wake-up call to the Buffs' previously undiscovered flaws, Delaware lies ahead in its first game as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team against an FBS side.

On Tuesday, Carty applauded Colorado for what could be a decisive element of Saturday's game: Not mere speed, but the inherent drive alongside it.

Delaware Coach Knows His Enemy

"A difference in speed, more than even some of the other FBS teams we've played since I've been here," Carty said. "They may lose in a one-on-one battle for a tick, and if you're not throwing that thing right on time, it's gonna get deflected or picked off, because the makeup speed is a little bit different than we're accustomed to."

Carty has faced two other FBS programs over his three prior seasons as Blue Hens coach. He led a winning effort over the Navy Midshipmen in his 2022 debut and fell 63-7 to the then No. 7-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in 2023.

Now at college football's highest level full-time, he's preparing his group for a deep, cold plunge. While Colorado's defense took the brunt of his praise, the Buffs' offense wasn't left untouched.

"You see the same thing on the offensive side," Carty said. "The one or two times they got the ball to their guys in space, there was explosion coming out of it. . . They have the ability to make the first guy miss."

DJ McKinney Receives High Marks

The one Buffs player Carty singled out as a factor for Saturday's contest was cornerback DJ McKinney. The preseason All-Big 12 junior was a bright spot in Colorado's otherwise turnover-reliant performance against Georgia Tech.

"The defensive side of the ball, the person that you can see flash a little bit more than everybody else is No. 8, McKinney, their [number] one corner," Carty said. "Great football player, talented."

McKinney started his season off with an interception, four tackles and a 72.7 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade, second-best on Colorado's defense behind linebacker Shaun Myers.

As a leader of the Buffs' secondary and projected NFL draft pick come April, McKinney will be key to shutting down his side of the gridiron and limiting standout Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci.

"Coach Prime" Faces Ultimatum In Week 2

Considering a Grand Canyon-sized gap in talent, coaching and experience, Saturday isn't just a must-win for Colorado, it's a must-dominate. The Buffaloes are heavy favorites, and Carty knows his lack of room for error.

"We've got to be precise, and when we're not, there will certainly be the ability for them to make up and get us back out of our game because of the talent they have," Carty said.

The Yellow Jackets proved to be an insurmountable task for Sanders's squad, but they could have set up a proper get-right game before Big 12 play. Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis will make his debut on Saturday despite a second straight Kaidon Salter start, giving Colorado a closer look at what, or who, its offensive identity should orbit.

"You saw them against a pretty darn good defense last week," Carty said. "They're gonna come out here a little bit more precise themselves."

