Three Things To Know About Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis
Colorado Buffaloes fans won’t have to wait long to see one of the nation’s most highly touted recruits take the field. On Tuesday, coach Deion Sanders announced that 5-star freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis will make his college debut this weekend at Folsom Field.
Lewis enters Boulder with a résumé that rivals some of the best quarterback prospects in Colorado history. A polished passer with poise beyond his years, the Georgia native brings both excitement and high expectations to Folsom as Colorado looks to turn the page after a tough season opener.
Here are three things to know about the Buffaloes’ 5-star freshman quarterback ahead of his first game.
1. Not Your Typical Freshman
Lewis isn't just another freshman quarterback — he was the No. 12 overall player in his class according to ESPN's Top 300 Prospects list.
When Lewis takes his first snap against Delaware, he will still be 17 years old — one of the youngest quarterbacks at the Division I level this season and the Buffaloes' first freshman passer since Owen McCown in the 2022 season before the Prime Era.
Despite reclassifying and only spending three years in high school, youth hasn’t stopped him from standing out. Lewis has already been praised by "Coach Prime" and Colorado teammates for his maturity, ability to grasp the college playbook, and elite arm talent.
When asked about Lewis, wide receiver Sincere Brown didn't hold back praise for the freshman passer.
“Julian has a pure God-gifted arm; his accuracy is out of this world,” Brown said. “He has a lot to learn, but he's also a young cat coming in, trying to learn the college atmosphere as a whole.”
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
2. He's a Proven Winner
Under Carrollton coach Joey King, Lewis started every game of his Georgia high school career, beginning at just 14 years old, and finishing with a remarkable 39–4 record over three seasons.
Before his junior year, he reclassified from the 2026 recruiting class to 2025, accelerating his path to college football.
Even with the adjustment, he continued to shine, displaying the same consistency, vision, and accuracy that made him one of the most coveted recruits in the country.
The accolades piled up quickly for Lewis, none bigger than his back-to-back Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024. A feat only one other player in state history had accomplished, Trevor Lawrence, who later became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
For Lewis, the comparison to Lawrence and the quarterback who preceded him at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders, adds even more weight to his debut.
Still, it also underscores the level of talent Colorado has at its disposal. Twice recognized as the best high school player in one of the nation’s premier football states, Lewis is no stranger to the spotlight — and Saturday will be the next stage in his growing career.
3. NIL King
As Colorado prepares to host the Delaware Blue Hens, the spotlight will inevitably shine on Lewis. But the attention surrounding the 5-star freshman isn’t just about what he can do under center; it’s about the brand he has already built.
Lewis is entering college as one of the most marketable freshmen in the country, with NIL deals that include Alo Yoga, Leaf Trading Cards, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand, and most recently, Taco Bell.
At just 17 years old, he is already navigating the kind of endorsement portfolio that many veterans never achieve.
For Colorado, it’s another sign of how much star power Sanders continues to attract to Boulder. Lewis arrives with the résumé of a proven winner, the talent to become a difference-maker, and the marketability to thrive in the modern era of college football.