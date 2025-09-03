Buffs Beat

Three Things To Know About Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders confirmed on Tuesday that freshman quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis would see the field on Saturday when the Buffs host the Delaware Blue Hens. Here are three things to know about the former five-star recruit.

Ben Armendariz

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes fans won’t have to wait long to see one of the nation’s most highly touted recruits take the field. On Tuesday, coach Deion Sanders announced that 5-star freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis will make his college debut this weekend at Folsom Field.

Lewis enters Boulder with a résumé that rivals some of the best quarterback prospects in Colorado history. A polished passer with poise beyond his years, the Georgia native brings both excitement and high expectations to Folsom as Colorado looks to turn the page after a tough season opener.

Here are three things to know about the Buffaloes’ 5-star freshman quarterback ahead of his first game.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

1. Not Your Typical Freshman

Lewis isn't just another freshman quarterback — he was the No. 12 overall player in his class according to ESPN's Top 300 Prospects list.

When Lewis takes his first snap against Delaware, he will still be 17 years old — one of the youngest quarterbacks at the Division I level this season and the Buffaloes' first freshman passer since Owen McCown in the 2022 season before the Prime Era.

Despite reclassifying and only spending three years in high school, youth hasn’t stopped him from standing out. Lewis has already been praised by "Coach Prime" and Colorado teammates for his maturity, ability to grasp the college playbook, and elite arm talent.

When asked about Lewis, wide receiver Sincere Brown didn't hold back praise for the freshman passer.

“Julian has a pure God-gifted arm; his accuracy is out of this world,” Brown said. “He has a lot to learn, but he's also a young cat coming in, trying to learn the college atmosphere as a whole.”

2. He's a Proven Winner

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts to a touchdown against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Under Carrollton coach Joey King, Lewis started every game of his Georgia high school career, beginning at just 14 years old, and finishing with a remarkable 39–4 record over three seasons.

Before his junior year, he reclassified from the 2026 recruiting class to 2025, accelerating his path to college football.

Even with the adjustment, he continued to shine, displaying the same consistency, vision, and accuracy that made him one of the most coveted recruits in the country.

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) watches on from the sidelines against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The accolades piled up quickly for Lewis, none bigger than his back-to-back Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024. A feat only one other player in state history had accomplished, Trevor Lawrence, who later became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

For Lewis, the comparison to Lawrence and the quarterback who preceded him at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders, adds even more weight to his debut.

Still, it also underscores the level of talent Colorado has at its disposal. Twice recognized as the best high school player in one of the nation’s premier football states, Lewis is no stranger to the spotlight — and Saturday will be the next stage in his growing career.

3. NIL King

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts to a play against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

As Colorado prepares to host the Delaware Blue Hens, the spotlight will inevitably shine on Lewis. But the attention surrounding the 5-star freshman isn’t just about what he can do under center; it’s about the brand he has already built.

Lewis is entering college as one of the most marketable freshmen in the country, with NIL deals that include Alo Yoga, Leaf Trading Cards, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand, and most recently, Taco Bell.

At just 17 years old, he is already navigating the kind of endorsement portfolio that many veterans never achieve.

For Colorado, it’s another sign of how much star power Sanders continues to attract to Boulder. Lewis arrives with the résumé of a proven winner, the talent to become a difference-maker, and the marketability to thrive in the modern era of college football.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

