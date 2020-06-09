BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Dorrell wants players to be a beacon for change

Chase Howell

Some college football coaches like to only talk about football. They prance around in their 'Football Matters' t-shirts worrying about which five-star recruit they're going to call next or how they want to gameplan for the season opener three months from now. 

Karl Dorrell is not one of those coaches. 

Dorrell understands the impact coaches can have on their athletes and one of his main goals is empowering his players to speak out for what they believe in. 

Some coaches have tried to silence their players, Dorrell will try to do the exact opposite. 

"I think it’s important for our country to kind of step up like this and empower our young people to be a big part of the process," Dorrell said. "Voting is going to be big this year with everything that’s going on. There’s a lot of big dynamics that are about to come to the forefront here in a short period of time. And I think our young people should be involved in that.”

A week ago Monday, Dorrell held a team meeting following the protests all over the country that weekend after George Floyd was murdered by police officers. 

It was not to talk about football. It was about having a discussion, a discussion that has been described as very emotional. 

“I’ve been very pleased with my players’ reaction to this issue of social injustice and systemic discrimination,” Dorrell said. “A week ago Monday we had a great team meeting for about two hours. I said some things that were very emotional. The players said some things that were very emotional. I think what came from it is we wanted to quickly put something into action that shows a sign of support and unity about wanting to make this change, and them wanting to be a big factor in taking a step forward in that process. So we did organize that rally last Friday and it went very well.”

They planned the march on Friday to protest for social justice and it was very successful for the most part. 

“We had a number of people, not just on the football side, but a number of our student-athletes," Dorrell said. "We had faculty, people in our athletic department. And just casual bystanders in and around campus that got word of it and wanted to be part of it. I think it was a really good turnout."

There was some criticism about the issues that were discussed and the lack of cooperation with the black organizations on CU's campus. But they let their voices be heard and that's what is most important.

It won't stop there. Dorrell says that he wants activism to be a monthly occurrence. 

“We talked as recently as (Monday) morning that we probably want to do something actively at least once a month," Dorrell said. "I’m not saying we want to protest, but I would say we want to make for certain that this subject doesn’t just kind of wane as time goes by, which a lot of these things tend to do from time to time. It is definitely something that’s going to be on our agenda throughout the year."

This is a new age of athletes with a platform. And the Colorado Buffaloes are going to utilize it. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monday Mailbag: Recruiting questions and other things

The Monday Mailbag is back for another edition. Most of the questions this week were geared towards recruiting but there's something in there for everyone.

Chase Howell

Braezhon Ross has the CU Buffs in top nine schools

Highly coveted 2021 defensive lineman Braezhon Ross released his top nine schools on Monday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

The CU Buffs are making the most of their summer

In a conference call with the media on Monday, Karl Dorrell provided details on what the summer for his football team will look like.

Vinay Simlot

Report: NCAA to approve preseason practice plan

The details have emerged of the preseason practice plan for college football teams to return to football on time.

Chase Howell

Coveted In-State Prospect Erik Olsen Releases Top Six

Three-star tight end Erik Olsen's stock has quickly rose during the spring evaluation period and he released a top six loaded with top programs including the CU Buffs.

Chase Howell

Report: CU Buffs hoops to add two in-state walk-ons

Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly expected to add two walk-ons that starred in Colorado high school hoops.

Chase Howell

Stories from around Sports Illustrated: A tumultuous week

As politics intersect with sports, that's when some of the best sports journalism comes out and that's what happened at Sports Illustrated this past week.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs track athlete Eriana Henderson believes the protest had "poor execution"

As the Colorado Buffaloes and the Boulder community marched through Boulder on Friday, there were some critics that believed it missed the mark on the message including at least one of the CU athletes.

Chase Howell

Future Buff Hailey Schalk learned a lot from playing with the pros

Incoming freshman Hailey Schalk teed it up with some of the top women's golfers in the world this past week at the Colorado Women's Open, although it didn't go her way, she knows exactly what she needs to work on.

Chase Howell

Podcast: It's Time to Talk

The CU Buffs Country podcast returns but the triangle offense is missing its point guard. Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell talk about the precarious world of sports this past week.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980