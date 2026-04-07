Elite EDGE Recruit Still Deciding Between Colorado, North Carolina, Miami

On Monday, three-star recruit edge rusher James Harris Jr. named his top five schools, one of which being coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado is in competition with North Carolina, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Miami as Harris narrows down his commitment decision.

James Harris Jr.’s career

Nov 5, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; Cypress Falls High School Marching Band performs during FloMarching Bands of America competition at The Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-Imagn Images | Erich Schlegel-Imagn Images

Harris shined at Cypress Falls High School in Houston, Texas, recording over five sacks in back-to-back seasons across his sophomore and junior years.

As a sophomore, he started for the varsity team after playing sparingly at the varsity level as a freshman. He was one of its primary playmakers in year two, recording six sacks, 50 tackles (36 of which went unassisted) and 15 tackles for loss in 11 games for the Golden Eagles.

His play only improved as a junior, as he’d further earned the right to rush the passer. He tallied seven sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 68 total tackles (35 were unassisted).

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Standing 6-1 and weighing in at 225 pounds, Harris has plenty of room to grow. Luckily for whichever school he ends up committing to, it won’t do quite all of the developing. That’s the advantage of recruiting a player who plans to commit before his senior season, as he will have one more year of development at the high school level before making the jump to college.

Harris’s standout performance to this point in his high school earned him three-star ratings from both 247Sports and On3. The former ranks him as the No. 82 edge rusher in the 2027 class, as well as the 145th best prospect in the state of Texas and 1,160th player nationally.

If Harris continues the trajectory he’s been on so far, though, those numbers will only rise by the time his senior season is concluded.

He made his unofficial visit to Colorado on March 28, but he has scheduled his official visit for June 12, per 247Sports. That official visit will take place just before he officially visits another of his top five schools, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

He’s set to travel to Chapel Hill on June 19 according to 247Sports, so it will be key for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes to take advantage of the scheduling by making a strong first impression on Harris and decrease UNC’s chances at landing a commitment in the process.

What James Harris’s commitment would mean to the Buffs

Colorado has been rebuilding its defensive line room since the departures of Domata Peko and Warren Sapp during the offseason. Under new defensive line coach Dante’ Carter, Colorado returns just one edge rusher from the 2025 season, while bringing in seven newcomers and transitioning linebacker Kylan Salter to the defensive line.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While primarily building the defensive line through the transfer portal, Colorado landing a commitment from Harris would lay the groundwork for the future of its pass-rushing group, giving the Buffs someone to build around as the 2027 recruiting class takes shape.