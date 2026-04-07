Elite EDGE Recruit Still Deciding Between Colorado, North Carolina, Miami
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On Monday, three-star recruit edge rusher James Harris Jr. named his top five schools, one of which being coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado is in competition with North Carolina, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Miami as Harris narrows down his commitment decision.
James Harris Jr.’s career
Harris shined at Cypress Falls High School in Houston, Texas, recording over five sacks in back-to-back seasons across his sophomore and junior years.
As a sophomore, he started for the varsity team after playing sparingly at the varsity level as a freshman. He was one of its primary playmakers in year two, recording six sacks, 50 tackles (36 of which went unassisted) and 15 tackles for loss in 11 games for the Golden Eagles.
His play only improved as a junior, as he’d further earned the right to rush the passer. He tallied seven sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 68 total tackles (35 were unassisted).
Standing 6-1 and weighing in at 225 pounds, Harris has plenty of room to grow. Luckily for whichever school he ends up committing to, it won’t do quite all of the developing. That’s the advantage of recruiting a player who plans to commit before his senior season, as he will have one more year of development at the high school level before making the jump to college.
Harris’s standout performance to this point in his high school earned him three-star ratings from both 247Sports and On3. The former ranks him as the No. 82 edge rusher in the 2027 class, as well as the 145th best prospect in the state of Texas and 1,160th player nationally.
If Harris continues the trajectory he’s been on so far, though, those numbers will only rise by the time his senior season is concluded.
He made his unofficial visit to Colorado on March 28, but he has scheduled his official visit for June 12, per 247Sports. That official visit will take place just before he officially visits another of his top five schools, the North Carolina Tar Heels.
He’s set to travel to Chapel Hill on June 19 according to 247Sports, so it will be key for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes to take advantage of the scheduling by making a strong first impression on Harris and decrease UNC’s chances at landing a commitment in the process.
What James Harris’s commitment would mean to the Buffs
Colorado has been rebuilding its defensive line room since the departures of Domata Peko and Warren Sapp during the offseason. Under new defensive line coach Dante’ Carter, Colorado returns just one edge rusher from the 2025 season, while bringing in seven newcomers and transitioning linebacker Kylan Salter to the defensive line.
While primarily building the defensive line through the transfer portal, Colorado landing a commitment from Harris would lay the groundwork for the future of its pass-rushing group, giving the Buffs someone to build around as the 2027 recruiting class takes shape.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.