Elite Transfer Portal Linebacker Set To Visit Colorado Buffaloes

Former Bowling Green linebacker Gideon Lampron is set to check out Boulder later this weekend amid his search for a new home.

According to his NIL agent, Brian Doneghy, the transfer portal linebacker will check out the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday and Monday. Lampron likely won't come cheap based on the wildly productive 2025 season he enjoyed at Bowling Green, but the first-team All-Mac selection should remain a priority for coach Deion Sanders and his staff.

Dec 26, 2013; Detroit, MI, USA; Bowling Green Falcons helmet on the sideline during the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Lampron spent his first three college seasons at Dayton before moving up to the FBS level at Bowling Green. With the Falcons, Lampron quickly proved himself as on of the best Group of Five linebackers in the country, totaling 119 tackles, including 17.5 for a loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 12 games started.

Lampron, a 6-foot, 220-pound junior, posted 10-plus tackles in seven games and produced one tackle for loss in all but two games. Against the Big 12 Conference's Cincinnati Bearcats, he totaled six tackles, including two for a loss.

“It was a dream year,” Lampron told The Morning Journal. “It was definitely the school I wanted to play for coming out of high school. I knew that I had the ability to. It was an underdog mentality going in. I had something to prove, because no school at that level took a chance on me out of high school.”

247Sports ranks Lampron as a three-star prospect and the No. 35 available linebacker in the transfer portal. Other Power Four schools that have so far offered Lampron include TCU, Virginia, UCF, Louisville, Pitt, Houston and Oklahoma.

Per On3's Pete Nakos, Gideon is also lining up visits to UCF and Oklahoma.

While a return to Bowling Green appears unlikely considering the high number of Power Four schools that have so far expressed interest, Lampron isn't ruling anything out.

“I just have to be open and see what comes," Lampron told The Morning Journal. "BGSU is not off the table. I honestly do not want to leave, but if I get a good offer at a school that I never imagined would have come to me, I might have to take it.”

Why Gideon Lampron Would Thrive At Colorado

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While the Buffs will soon welcome three incoming freshmen to the room, new linebackers coach Chris Marve remains in desperate need of experienced help. Lampron would likely slide into an immediate starting role, although Colorado is expected to add multiple inside linebackers from the portal this offseason.

As of Saturday, Colorado has lost three linebackers to the transfer portal: Mantrez Walker, Shaun Myers and Reginald Hughes.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Early in this transfer portal cycle, it has become clear that "Coach Prime" and his staff are prioritizing lower-level Division I players with ample experience. Lampron fits that bill perfectly and would figure to give Marve an instant leader in his room.

Colorado has yet to land a transfer portal commit, but that likely won't hold true for long.