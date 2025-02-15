ESPN analyst says Shedeur Sanders not a true 'first-round talent' in 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft discussion is heating up, particularly regarding the quarterback class, which lacks a clear-cut superstar. Unlike the 2024 draft, where six quarterbacks went in the top 12 picks, this year’s class doesn’t appear to have a single passer with a “true” first-round grade, according to ESPN’s Matt Miller.
Miller’s analysis suggests that Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are among the top quarterback prospects, but they wouldn’t necessarily be first-round locks in a stronger draft class. Despite this, history has shown that quarterbacks are almost always over-drafted due to positional value and team needs. Even without elite grades, both Ward and Sanders are expected to be selected early, possibly within the top five picks.
"Both Sanders and Ward are talented and have the potential to rise in the pre draft process, but I wouldn't be comfortable calling them first-round prospects based on this past season's tape," Miller wrote. "That doesn't mean they won't be drafted in the first round, though. In fact, it's a safe bet that both get drafted in the top five selections; quarterbacks always go early."
Shedeur Sanders, in particular, has generated buzz throughout the draft cycle. As the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, his name carries weight, but it’s his poise, accuracy, and ability to perform under pressure that have drawn attention.
Ward, on the other hand, brings a dynamic playmaking ability, but consistency has been a question mark. If either player impresses during the pre-draft process—through workouts, interviews, and pro days—their stock could continue to rise.
This year’s quarterback class might not have generational talent, but NFL teams desperate for a franchise quarterback will still take their chances early. The demand at the position always outstrips supply, meaning that even if Miller and other scouts aren’t sold on the talent level, quarterbacks like Sanders and Ward will likely be first-round selections.
As the draft nears, expect debates over their potential to intensify, with teams weighing the risk and reward of selecting a QB in what is perceived as a weaker class.