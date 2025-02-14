Deion Sanders staying at Colorado long-term reportedly a 'big priority'
As speculation swirled around Deion Sanders’ potential departure from Colorado, Rick George kept everything in focus. At least one passionate Buffaloes supporter sent an urgent email titled "Whatever it takes to KEEP Coach Prime!" to key university officials, according to a report by The Athletic.
The email, addressed to Colorado’s president Todd Saliman, athletic director Rick George, and the Board of Regents, highlighted the deep concern among fans about the possibility of Sanders leaving. Regent Wanda James echoed this sentiment, calling Sanders a “transformative force” in Boulder. George responded to the group by writing, “Keeping Coach Prime is obviously a big priority and pursuing excellence is important in all that we do.”
Indeed, Sanders has brought Colorado football back to national relevance. Hired in December 2022 on a five-year, $29.5 million contract, Sanders inherited a program that had finished 1-11 the previous season.
In just two years, he turned the Buffaloes into one of college football’s most-watched teams. The 2024 season, fueled by stars like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, saw Colorado finish 9-4, nearly contending for a conference championship, and earning a spot in the Alamo Bowl.
This resurgence has had major financial implications. According to the report, Colorado's ticket revenue soared from $13 million in 2022 to a record $31.2 million in 2023. Sanders’ presence has revitalized not only the team but also the university’s financial outlook. This doesn't include $343 million in earned media, which Sanders received a $250K bonus.
However, with Sanders earning $5.7 million per year—less than Kansas’ Lance Leipold ($7.5 million), Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy ($6.75 million), and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham ($6.5 million)—Colorado is under pressure to offer him a significant raise to keep him in Boulder.
Despite this, negotiations between Sanders and Colorado over a contract extension have been ongoing. According to Fox Sports analyst and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt, the university has presented a sizable offer. Beyond a salary increase, Sanders reportedly wants better pay for his staff, facility upgrades, and enhanced NIL support for players.
The Buffaloes are making strategic hires to ensure long-term stability. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston received a two-year extension, securing his role in improving a previously struggling defense. Sanders also brought in Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the running backs coach, continuing his trend of hiring high-profile names. Meanwhile, another Hall of Famer, Warren Sapp, is expected to be promoted as the new defensive line coach. Not to mention, there are rumblings Sanders is expected to make another top-tier hire in the coming weeks.
With Shedeur Sanders departing for the NFL, one of the biggest questions is who will replace him at quarterback. Five-star recruit Julian Lewis has already enrolled, and former Liberty starter Kaidon Salter has transferred in, giving the Buffaloes options under center.
As Sanders enters his third season, the stakes are high. With Colorado willing to invest in its football program, all signs point to Coach Prime staying put—at least for now.