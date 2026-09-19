ESPN College GameDay Highlights What Could Decide Colorado vs. Northwestern

LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss set the stage for ESPN's College Gameday on Sept. 19, but the Colorado Buffaloes received some attention when discussing some of the weekend’s top games. The guys of College GameDay discussed the Buffaloes matchup against Northwestern.

One of the biggest talking points came from "Stanford Steve" Coughlin, who seemed to be pretty high on Northwestern and one of their latest additions to the team.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanford Steve Likes What He Saw from Northwestern

“I like what I saw from them against South Dakota State," said Coughlin.

When talking about transfer senior wide receiver Griffin Wilde and how new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly sees him.

“Kelly likes him too," Coughlin added.

With the Colorado Buffaloes entering the game at 2-0, the Northwestern Wildcats are generating confidence following their impressive season-opening win over South Dakota State.

The Wildcats opened the season with nearly 500 total yards and multiple explosive plays. Quarterback Aidan Chiles completed 14 of 24 passes for 273 yards and two total touchdowns, Wilde immediately established himself as one of his quarterback’s favorite targets.

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) extends for a pass against South Dakota State Jackrabbits cornerback Noah St-Juste (7) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilde made an impact on Northwestern’s first offensive play of the season, catching a 71-yard pass from Chiles. He finished the game with three receptions for 104 yards, giving him an immediate opportunity to show what he can bring to Kelly’s offense.

Wilde transferred to Northwestern from South Dakota State and has quickly become an important part of the Wildcats’ passing attack. He also has the support of Kelly who has incorporated the senior receiver into an offense designed to create explosive plays.

Northwestern coach David Braun previously highlighted Wilde as a key target in the passing game and praised the way he handled the transition from the FCS level into the Big Ten.

Colorado Brings Momentum into Evanston

While Northwestern may have the advantage of having a bye week which brought them extra preparation, coach Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes enters the matchup with plenty of momentum of their own.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes are 2-0 after opening the season with a dramatic 14-13 victory over Georgia Tech before achieving their dominant 52-21 win over Weber State. The second game was especially impressive for Colorado freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis who threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns while adding another touchdown on the ground.

Making a major contribution to the offense was Colorado’s rushing attack and receiving corps against Weber State. It gave the Buffaloes confidence heading into their first Big Ten matchup of the season.

That creates an interesting dynamic as Northwestern has had more time to prepare, while Colorado has the benefit of building right off of their success.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) carries the ball in the second half against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats will also have home-field advantage despite playing their final game at their temporary home stadium, Martin Stadium. Northwestern’s season opener against South Dakota State displayed the fact that Kelly’s offense is fully capable of producing explosive, game changing plays all while Wilde give Chiles a proven big-play option on the outside.

For Colorado, slowing down Wilde and Northwestern’s passing attack will be one of the most important parts of the Buffaloes’ defensive game plan. However on the other side, the Wildcats will have to find a way to contain Lewis and his increasingly confident and determined offense.

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