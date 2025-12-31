Every Colorado Buffaloes Player Who Has Declared For 2026 NFL Draft
Colorado may not have any 2026 NFL Draft locks, but eight scholarship Buffs have so far declared in hopes of reaching the next level. Those who've declared include two standout interior offensive linemen, a big-play wide receiver and five leaders on the defensive side of the ball.
This past April, the CU Buffs had four players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, highlighted by cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter going No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. A few other Buffs signed undrafted free agent contracts, too.
The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, although no Colorado players are expected to attend.
As of New Year's Eve, these eight scholarship Buffs have declared for the NFL Draft:
Wide Receiver Sincere Brown
Former South Florida/Campbell transfer Sincere Brown spent his final college season at Colorado, racking up 22 catches for 376 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver had receptions of 71, 68 and 33 yards despite shaky play at the quarterback position.
Defensive Tackle Amari McNeill
Defensive tackle Amari McNeill recorded 77 total tackles, including 15 for a loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles in three seasons at Colorado. Before coming to Boulder, he spent his first two years with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Offensive Lineman Zy Crisler
Starting right guard Zy Crisler announced his NFL Draft declaration on Tuesday following a strong 2025 season in Boulder. The former Illinois transfer started in all 12 games and didn't allow a sack 749 snaps.
Defensive Back Preston Hodge
Despite an overall shaky 2025 season for Colorado's secondary, defensive back Preston Hodge managed to lead the Big 12 in pass breakups (13) and earned an all-conference honorable mention nod.
Offensive Lineman Zarian McGill
One of the first few Buffs to declare for the NFL Draft, offensive lineman Zarian McGill allowed one sack, one quarterback hit and eight hurries while playing in a team-high 774 offensive snaps this past season. He and Crisler were Colorado's only two offensive players to start in all 12 games.
Defensive End Arden Walker
Legacy Buff Arden Walker closed his three-year career at Colorado with 91 total tackles, including 11 for a loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles. The Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.) product spent his first two college seasons at Missouri.
Linebacker Jeremiah Brown
Linebacker Jeremiah Brown played for coach Deion Sanders throughout his entire five-year college career, including two seasons at Jackson State. His final year was his best, as Brown finished second on the team with 73 total tackles.
Defensive End Keaten Wade
Defensive end Keaten Wade enjoyed a quietly impressive two seasons at Colorado, totaling 66 tackles, including 16.5 for a loss, 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. He'll have to gain some size during the pre-draft process, but Wade stands as an intriguing NFL prospect.
