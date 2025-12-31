Projecting Where Colorado Lineman Zy Crisler Will Land In NFL Draft

With offensive lineman Zy Crisler and defensive back Preston Hodge marking the latest two, a healthy number of Colorado Buffaloes players have so far declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

That's certainly an encouraging sign for the program, but none of Colorado's eight scholarship NFL hopefuls are exactly draft locks. For Crisler, a 6-foot-7, 340-pound graduate student who spent his final college season in Boulder, either a late-round selection or an undrafted free agent contract would likely be more than welcomed.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) drops back to pass against the Utah Utes during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Crisler was a two-time All-Big Ten performer in three seasons with the Illinois Fighting Illini, a run that included 28 starts at right guard and two at right tackle. He was also a member of Illinois' Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive line in 2022.

With the Buffs, Crisler was one of only two offensive players (center Zarian McGill) to play and start in all 12 games in 2025. According to Colorado, the guard Crisler was the team's only offensive lineman to play in over 500 snaps and not allow a sack.

Zy Crisler Declares For NFL Draft

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Rex Van Wyhe (28) and safety VJ Payne (7) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

After one season playing for coach Deion Sanders in Boulder, Crisler announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft on Tuesday. The former junior college standout thanked his entire support system and Buff Nation for helping him take a leap toward his goal of playing in the NFL.

"Thank you to Coach Prime and Buff Nation for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel at home from day one," Crisler wrote on social media. "After much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Thank you to everyone who has played a role in his journey — I am forever grateful. Skoo Buffs!"

During his first and only fall camp in Boulder, Crisler opened up on his mindset and the competitive fuel that has led to his success.

“There’s competition every day,” Crisler said early in fall camp. “You never know what’s going on. You never know who you’re playing beside every day. It’s competition every day. Everybody want it. They’re hungry. I like competition because that means I ain’t going to get comfortable and then somebody going to take my spot. And that’s how I look at it.”

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

If Crisler tests well in the pre-draft process, an NFL team in need of offensive guard help could easily offer an undrafted free agent contract.

Other Buffs Who've Declared For 2026 NFL Draft

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Along with Crisler and Hodge, other scholarship Buffs who've declared for the 2026 NFL Draft include linebacker Jeremiah Brown, defensive tackle Amari McNeill, wide receiver Sincere Brown, McGill and defensive ends Arden Walker and Keaten Wade.

Crisler and other NFL hopefuls have about four months to boost their stock before the draft, set for April 23-25.