Zero NFL Draft Combine Invites Spells Trouble For Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been full of ups and downs, but the program hit a new low. For the first time under coach Deion Sanders, none of Colorado’s draft-eligible players received an NFL Scouting Combine invite.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is the first time since 2016 that the Buffaloes went without representation. It’s a tough look for Sanders and raises questions about the player development coming out of his program.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter, defensive end Arden Walker, center Zarian McGill, and cornerback Preston Hodge headline the Buffaloes that did not receive invites. While none were projected as first-round picks, each had the talent to be legitimate day-three prospects.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Missing the combine was a setback, denying them a platform to showcase their skills to scouts and improve their draft stock.

This snub raises questions about the progress of Sanders’ player development and the program’s ability to prepare athletes for the next level. Without representation at the combine, the Buffaloes risk losing credibility with NFL scouts and could see their recruiting momentum take a hit.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Taking Aim at 4-Star Tight End Recruit From Ohio

MORE: Jameis Winston's Comments to Deion Sanders Reveal Confidence in Shedeur

MORE: Robert Griffin III Reveals Bold Take on Deion Sanders at Colorado

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

NFL Scouting Combine Absence Reflects Back On Deion Sanders

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The fact that the Buffaloes couldn’t get a single player invited to the combine reflects the state of the program Sanders has built. Outside of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, player development toward the next level has been difficult to find.

Sure, the program is coming off a three-win season, but that alone shouldn’t explain the lack of NFL opportunities. Sanders has leaned heavily on the transfer portal, and in many cases, long-term development simply hasn’t followed.

As disappointing as it is to see no Buffaloes invited, it’s also not entirely surprising. Colorado has struggled to elevate talent beyond a select few stars, and much of that responsibility falls on Sanders and his staff.

If Sanders wants to be viewed as more than a headline-grabbing hire, that narrative has to shift. Until Colorado regularly sends NFL-ready players to the next level, the doubts about his ability to build and develop a complete program will only continue to grow.

Next Season Could Define Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes Tenure In Colorado

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado may have generated optimism during the offseason, but the roster movement tells a more complicated story. Departures such as offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, safety Tawfiq Byard, and wide receiver Omarion Miller removed major foundational players from this program.

To lose that kind of talent is to reset, not reload. While Sanders has been active in the transfer portal, the turnover should not be glossed over. Losing over 40 players in an offseason, no matter how well the replenished talent is, is a problem for stability.

The challenge of building a cohesive unit, leadership, and consistency is even greater because the player makeup is constantly changing.

Such is the reality that calls for greater success next season. While Sanders has the responsibility of producing results, patience is running out. This is because, at the moment, it is not just about transformation; it is about demonstrating that continuous change can lead to success.