2025 five-star QB Julian "JuJu" Lewis returns to Colorado after Elite 11 Finals
All eyes will be on the nation's top prep quarterbacks this week at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles. One of those attending the invite-only event is Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who will be enroute to Boulder right after the showcase. The 2025 five-star passer will be one of 20 signal-callers from around the country in the three-day scouting competition.
Lewis will make his third visit to Colorado over the past eight months. The task for Coach Prime and the rest of the Buffaloes coaches will be trying to flip the Georgia native from USC. They'll also have to match the energy of other schools trying to sway Lewis away, most notably Auburn, who reportedly pulled out all the stops in an effort to leave a lasting impression this past weekend.
Julian's father, TC, said the difference was clear and they felt appreciated by the "level of community support in eastern Alabama. "Julian walked into one store and took eight pictures. Everyone was excited he was there. That was something obvious," Lewis told On3.
The Carrollton product posted a CU hype video to X (Formerly Twitter) last month and said he'll be on campus starting June 21. He shares the same QB coach, Darrell Colbert, as Shedeur Sanders and has formed a relationship with the Buffs passer. One of the biggest is that Coach Prime will be exiting Boulder after the 2024 season. If Lewis somehow flips from USC and joins the hype with CU, it would be the first step toward establishing a deep 2025 recruiting class.
Lewis sees the field differently and distributes the ball with ease. His compact release allows him to have accurate spirals at all levels of the field. He doesn't launch like a cannon, but can drop balls over coverage well. Lewis is a consensus top 20 recruit and No. 2 QB behind Bryce Underwood, who had CU in his final list of schools but won't be at the Elite 11 Final. We'll see how he looks in the City of Angels for three days with action getting underway Tuesday, June 18.