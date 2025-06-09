Buffs Beat

How Fans Can Support Colorado Buffaloes By Playing EA Sports College Football '26

Colorado Buffaloes football fans can now support the Colorado program just by playing as the Buffs in EA Sports’ new video game, College Football '26, thanks to a new in-game royalties model tied to team usage.

Ben Armendariz

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

EA Sports is giving Colorado Buffaloes fans a fun new way to give back to the football program—not through donations or ticket sales, but by choosing the Buffs every time they fire up College Football '26.

A new revenue-sharing model, first reported by Matt Liberman of Cllct, allows schools to earn royalties based on how frequently they’re selected in the game.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second quart
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Put simply: every time fans play as the Buffs, the university gets a financial kickback.

The system is part of a broader change in how EA Sports handles compensation for both teams and players.

According to documents obtained by Cllct via the Freedom of Information Act, schools will now receive a slice of a shared payout pool—directly proportional to how often their teams are used in-game.

It's a huge shift from how things worked in the past.

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans react after the loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom
Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans react after the loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Previously, EA grouped programs into four payout tiers based on real-world performance, with schools such as Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State in Tier 1 earning nearly $100,000, while those in the bottom tier earned as little as $10,000.

Colorado, placed in Tier 3, earned just under $40,000.

Now, with the tier system gone, every school’s payout will be different—calculated solely by how often fans pick their team in College Football '26.

For Colorado, that should come as good news.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leads his team on to the field against the Kans
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leads his team on to the field against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment


MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns

With Colorado coach Deion Sanders keeping the Buffs in the national spotlight—and a loyal fan base that shows up on game day and online—this new model allows fans to turn engagement into real support.

It’s the kind of system that might have paid off even more last year, when two-way star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was one of the most popular players in the game, even landing on the cover of College Football '25.

With Hunter now in the NFL and flipping into Madden 26, future young Buffs like Julian “JuJu” Lewis, Omarion Miller, and Jordan Seaton could benefit from a similar surge in visibility produced by "Coach Prime."

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) reacts to a play in the second quarter
Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) reacts to a play in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Player compensation has also evolved.

In last year’s edition of College Football, athletes who opted in received $600 and a free copy of the game.

This year, the payout is notably higher.

Multiple sources have confirmed that players are now being offered up to $3,000 through a combination of licensing agreements, with Pathway Sports & Entertainment and EA Sports each offering $1,500.

That figure isn’t tied to how often players are used—but the team’s overall popularity still matters.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field prior to the game agains
Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images / John Leyba-Imagn Images

A school earning more royalties through in-game activity can redirect those funds toward facilities, staff, and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) efforts to help keep top talent in Boulder.

So, if you’re planning to buy College Football '26, don’t just pick Colorado because you’re a fan. Pick them because it matters.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football