Travis Hunter's Electric Play In New EA Sports Madden 26 Video Game Trailer Goes Viral
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who was one of three featured athletes in the return of EA Sports College Football 25, makes another electric appearance—this time in EA Sports’ flagship gaming franchise, Madden NFL 26.
In the new game trailer, Hunter is seen hauling in a touchdown pass before breaking into a round-off back handspring and finishing with a full-twist backflip celebration—a sequence that instantly caught fans’ attention and underscored the explosive, highlight-reel identity he’s building on and off the field.
Already immortalized on the College Football 25 cover, Hunter’s digital dominance mirrored his real-life achievements.
His Heisman Trophy win not only cemented his achievements in Boulder under Colorado coach Deion Sanders—it bumped his virtual rating from a 97 to a rare 99 overall rating at the top of EA’s college football scale.
Now, as Hunter makes the leap to the NFL, fans are eager to see how EA Sports will rate him in Madden’s latest installment.
Fans on social media were quick to drop their predictions; one fan posted on X: "They basically never give higher than like 81 for rookies, gotta have room to grow. I think 80 is probably right."
During the NFL playoffs earlier this year, Hunter appeared on Madden Cast—an EA Sports–sponsored halftime show on Peacock—where he was asked what his NFL rating should be.
“If it ain’t an 85 and above, see that trophy back there?” Hunter said, motioning toward his Heisman trophy behind him, “We could 1-v-1 for it.”
Former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson—aka "Ochocinco"—who serves as a live ratings adjuster for Madden, wasn’t so easily swayed.
“The best I could do for you as a rookie coming into the league... I give you a 76.”
“A 76?” Hunter replied, clearly stunned.
That’s when Johnson issued a challenge.
“We’ll do 10 routes. If you can stop me on just one of ten, I promise you I’ll give you a 90 as a rookie—first ever.”
Johnson, a longtime Madden ambassador, is known for tweaking ratings in real-time and reacting to viral moments throughout the season.
And if anything’s going to shake up his scale, it might be Hunter’s recent jaw-dropping play at Jaguars OTAs.
In a moment that blew up on social media, Hunter tracked his receiver stride for stride on a sideline route before diving to deflect the pass—then, while still mid-air, adjusting to snag the ball for a stunning interception.
It was a highlight that echoed the type of extraordinary plays fans watched him make at Colorado—and a reminder that his unique skillset is translating quickly at the next level.
While it’s unclear whether Hunter can land a full-twist flip in real life, EA Sport’s decision to highlight Hunter only reinforces the high-flying, highlight-driven brand he's building.
The Madden NFL 26 trailer itself features a blend of established stars and promising rookies, with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Saquon Barkley sharing the spotlight alongside first-year talents like Las Vegas Raiders Ashton Jeanty and Jacksonville’s Travis Hunter.
It's a signal from EA Sports that Hunter is already being recognized among football’s elite—before he’s even played a down in the regular season.
Whether in-game or in reality, Hunter has become must-watch entertainment. And if he keeps stacking highlights like the one at OTAs, "Ochocinco" may need to start working on that new rating a little earlier than expected.