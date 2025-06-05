Buffs Beat

Travis Hunter's Electric Play In New EA Sports Madden 26 Video Game Trailer Goes Viral

Former Colorado Buffaloes star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is back in the gaming spotlight—this time in the new preview trailer for the highly anticipated Madden NFL 26. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie is one of the most recognizable football players.

Ben Armendariz

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp practice at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who was one of three featured athletes in the return of EA Sports College Football 25, makes another electric appearance—this time in EA Sports’ flagship gaming franchise, Madden NFL 26.

In the new game trailer, Hunter is seen hauling in a touchdown pass before breaking into a round-off back handspring and finishing with a full-twist backflip celebration—a sequence that instantly caught fans’ attention and underscored the explosive, highlight-reel identity he’s building on and off the field.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Already immortalized on the College Football 25 cover, Hunter’s digital dominance mirrored his real-life achievements.

His Heisman Trophy win not only cemented his achievements in Boulder under Colorado coach Deion Sanders—it bumped his virtual rating from a 97 to a rare 99 overall rating at the top of EA’s college football scale.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Now, as Hunter makes the leap to the NFL, fans are eager to see how EA Sports will rate him in Madden’s latest installment.

Fans on social media were quick to drop their predictions; one fan posted on X: "They basically never give higher than like 81 for rookies, gotta have room to grow. I think 80 is probably right."

During the NFL playoffs earlier this year, Hunter appeared on Madden Cast—an EA Sports–sponsored halftime show on Peacock—where he was asked what his NFL rating should be.

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) meets with the media following rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

“If it ain’t an 85 and above, see that trophy back there?” Hunter said, motioning toward his Heisman trophy behind him, “We could 1-v-1 for it.”

Former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson—aka "Ochocinco"—who serves as a live ratings adjuster for Madden, wasn’t so easily swayed.

“The best I could do for you as a rookie coming into the league... I give you a 76.”

“A 76?” Hunter replied, clearly stunned.

That’s when Johnson issued a challenge.

“We’ll do 10 routes. If you can stop me on just one of ten, I promise you I’ll give you a 90 as a rookie—first ever.”

Johnson, a longtime Madden ambassador, is known for tweaking ratings in real-time and reacting to viral moments throughout the season.

And if anything’s going to shake up his scale, it might be Hunter’s recent jaw-dropping play at Jaguars OTAs.

In a moment that blew up on social media, Hunter tracked his receiver stride for stride on a sideline route before diving to deflect the pass—then, while still mid-air, adjusting to snag the ball for a stunning interception.

It was a highlight that echoed the type of extraordinary plays fans watched him make at Colorado—and a reminder that his unique skillset is translating quickly at the next level.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) pulls in at touchdown reception as Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Kale Smith (10) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While it’s unclear whether Hunter can land a full-twist flip in real life, EA Sport’s decision to highlight Hunter only reinforces the high-flying, highlight-driven brand he's building.

The Madden NFL 26 trailer itself features a blend of established stars and promising rookies, with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Saquon Barkley sharing the spotlight alongside first-year talents like Las Vegas Raiders Ashton Jeanty and Jacksonville’s Travis Hunter.

It's a signal from EA Sports that Hunter is already being recognized among football’s elite—before he’s even played a down in the regular season.

Whether in-game or in reality, Hunter has become must-watch entertainment. And if he keeps stacking highlights like the one at OTAs, "Ochocinco" may need to start working on that new rating a little earlier than expected.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

