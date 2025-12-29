Fernando Lovo Addresses Expectations For Colorado Buffaloes' New Era
In this story:
As arguably the most important athletic director hire in the University of Colorado's 150-year history, Fernando Lovo is set to lead the Buffaloes into a new, increasingly complicated era of college athletics.
Lovo was officially announced as Rick George's successor on Monday and will begin work on Thursday. After an impressive one-year run as New Mexico's athletic director, Lovo is now expected to bring new life to Colorado's fundraising efforts with the ultimate goals of helping student-athletes succeed and "bringing championships to Buff Nation."
According to BuffZone's Brian Howell, Lovo received a five-year contract that will have him earning $1.2 million per year — not including incentive opportunities related to fundraising and attendance. The deal will make him the highest-paid athletic director in school history.
During Lovo's one year at New Mexico, the Lobos won eight Mountain West titles and reached various new fundraising peaks. New Mexico's long-suffering football program also won nine games under first-year coach Jason Eck, whom Lovo hired early in his term.
Fernando Lovo's Message to Buff Nation
In a press release announcing the hiring, Lovo, 37, spoke on his excitement and expectations for the future of Colorado athletics.
“I’m honored to join this incredible group of student-athletes, coaches and staff at a tremendous institution that strives for excellence and espouses the right values,” Lovo said. “We are in a time of extraordinary change in college athletics and Colorado should lead the way in shaping what comes next. I look forward to helping our student-athletes succeed in every aspect of their lives while bringing championships to Buff Nation."
Lovo also thanked CU leadership and shared his respect for George, who will soon transition into an advisory role.
"I am sincerely grateful to the CU Board of Regents, President (Todd) Saliman, and Chancellor (Justin) Schwartz for this incredible opportunity to lead this iconic department and its storied programs. I am also honored to take over leadership of CU Boulder Athletics from Rick George, one of the legendary athletic directors in the country.”
Before his time at New Mexico, Lovo held other high-level roles at Ohio State University, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Houston and the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Fernando is a dynamic leader who is perfect for these dynamic times and embodies CU’s high standards and values," Schwartz said. "He has a proven track record of leading student-athletes to success both in competition and in the classroom, and I’m confident that he is the perfect steward to lead CU Athletics into this new era of college athletics."
MORE: Colorado Targets Rising Athletic Director As Deion Sanders Hits Pivotal Moment
MORE: Colorado Linked to Transfer Portal Running Back From Unexpected Place
MORE: How Colorado Is Impacted By Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham's Departure For Michigan
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Fernando Lovo's Future With Deion Sanders
Lovo didn't address Colorado football coach Deion Sanders in his initial message to Buff Nation, but the two are expected to work closely together. The Buffs are coming off a 3-9 campaign in Sanders' third season.
Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension in March, keeping him at Colorado through the 2029 season.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.