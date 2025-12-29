Fernando Lovo Addresses Expectations For Colorado Buffaloes' New Era

As arguably the most important athletic director hire in the University of Colorado's 150-year history, Fernando Lovo is set to lead the Buffaloes into a new, increasingly complicated era of college athletics.

Lovo was officially announced as Rick George's successor on Monday and will begin work on Thursday. After an impressive one-year run as New Mexico's athletic director, Lovo is now expected to bring new life to Colorado's fundraising efforts with the ultimate goals of helping student-athletes succeed and "bringing championships to Buff Nation."

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of a Colorado Buffaloes helmet on the turf of Folsom Field before the game against the Utah Utes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to BuffZone's Brian Howell, Lovo received a five-year contract that will have him earning $1.2 million per year — not including incentive opportunities related to fundraising and attendance. The deal will make him the highest-paid athletic director in school history.

During Lovo's one year at New Mexico, the Lobos won eight Mountain West titles and reached various new fundraising peaks. New Mexico's long-suffering football program also won nine games under first-year coach Jason Eck, whom Lovo hired early in his term.

Fernando Lovo's Message to Buff Nation

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs with fans in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In a press release announcing the hiring, Lovo, 37, spoke on his excitement and expectations for the future of Colorado athletics.

“I’m honored to join this incredible group of student-athletes, coaches and staff at a tremendous institution that strives for excellence and espouses the right values,” Lovo said. “We are in a time of extraordinary change in college athletics and Colorado should lead the way in shaping what comes next. I look forward to helping our student-athletes succeed in every aspect of their lives while bringing championships to Buff Nation."

Feb 8, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lovo also thanked CU leadership and shared his respect for George, who will soon transition into an advisory role.

"I am sincerely grateful to the CU Board of Regents, President (Todd) Saliman, and Chancellor (Justin) Schwartz for this incredible opportunity to lead this iconic department and its storied programs. I am also honored to take over leadership of CU Boulder Athletics from Rick George, one of the legendary athletic directors in the country.”

Before his time at New Mexico, Lovo held other high-level roles at Ohio State University, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Houston and the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Fernando is a dynamic leader who is perfect for these dynamic times and embodies CU’s high standards and values," Schwartz said. "He has a proven track record of leading student-athletes to success both in competition and in the classroom, and I’m confident that he is the perfect steward to lead CU Athletics into this new era of college athletics."

Fernando Lovo's Future With Deion Sanders

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Lovo didn't address Colorado football coach Deion Sanders in his initial message to Buff Nation, but the two are expected to work closely together. The Buffs are coming off a 3-9 campaign in Sanders' third season.

Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension in March, keeping him at Colorado through the 2029 season.