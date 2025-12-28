What To Know About Expected New Colorado Athletic Director Fernando Lovo

Nothing is official just yet, but all signs point to the University of Colorado soon hiring New Mexico's Fernando Lovo as its new athletic director.

As reported by Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger on Saturday evening, the Colorado Buffaloes are targeting Lovo to replace Rick George, who will step into an advisory board after this academic year. University of Colorado regents are scheduled to meet Monday morning to approve an athletic director contract.

Lovo will arrive in Boulder amid a crucial period for Colorado's athletic department. Fundraising for student-athlete payments, NIL (name, image and likeness) management and the transfer portal are currently rocking college athletics, and Lovo's importance can't be understated.

Below are four things to know about Lovo ahead of his expected hiring at Colorado:

Career Timeline

Before spending exactly one year as New Mexico's athletic director, Lovo held high-level collegiate roles at Ohio State, Houston and Texas (two stints). He also spent 2021 as the Jacksonville Jaguars' chief of staff.

Ohio State, 2012-15: Football Operations Coordinator

Houston, 2015-16: Assistant AD for Football Operations

Texas, 2016-21: Football Chief of Staff

Jacksonville Jaguars, 2021: Chief of Staff

Texas, 2021-24: Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director – Operations (final role after promotions)

New Mexico, 2024-25: Athletic Director

Record Fundraising at New Mexico

Lovo excelled in fundraising during his lone year at New Mexico, hitting record numbers in several categories.

Lovo also guided the department to a record revenue year for Lobo Athletics, growing the overall operating budget of the department by [17.6% from FY25 to FY26], and achieving record marks in ticket sales, multimedia rights, parking, concessions, and trademark and licensing revenue — along with a record year in Lobo Club fundraising. UNM

Immediate Football Success

After losing coach Bronco Mendenhall to Utah State during his first week on the job, Lovo hired Idaho's Jason Eck and was immediately rewarded with a historic season. New Mexico finished 9-4 (6-2 Mountain West) and reached its first bowl game since 2016.

The long-suffering Lobos football program had won three or fewer games six times from 2017-24.

“I’m proud of all those things this team did,” Eck said after New Mexico's overtime loss to Minnesota in the Rate Bowl, per ESPN. “In terms of toughness, we showed that we always respond and we did that again tonight.”

New Mexico Contract Buyout

If Lovo indeed takes the job at Colorado, he may owe New Mexico up to $800,000, according to Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal. Lovo's current UNM contract runs through Nov. 29, 2029, and has him earning $400,000 per year in base salary (not including incentives).

For comparison, George makes $1 million per year in base and supplemental salary, per a five-year contract extension he signed in 2021. That contract is set to expire on June 30, 2026.