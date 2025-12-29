Colorado Buffaloes Agree To Historic Deal With New Athletic Director
The Colorado Buffaloes’ board of regents has officially approved the contract of new athletic director Fernando Lovo. Lovo most recently held the position with New Mexico and will replace Rick George.
After reports that Lovo was expected to take the role, he has signed a historic deal with the Colorado Buffaloes. According to Buffzone’s Brian Howell, Lovo will be the highest-paid athletic director in Colorado history.
The contract is a five-year deal, with Colorado paying Lovo $1.2 million per year plus incentives. Lovo will officially begin on Thursday, Jan. 1.
Fernando Lovo To Help Colorado Grow During NIL Era
George was the athletic director for Colorado for the past 13 years, and Lovo is joining the program at a critical time. Colorado chancellor Justin Schwartz highlighted the hiring of the new athletic director as the most important one in history.
“This is the most important athletic director hire in our history based simply on the stakes that are involved,” Schwartz said in an exclusive interview with Buffzone. “With so much change and uncertainty in college athletics, it is important that we position ourselves for success now so that we can succeed in the future.”
Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals are growing, and the Colorado Buffaloes have to keep up with the changes to compete for a national title.
Lovo spent one year as New Mexico’s athletic director before joining the Buffaloes. He quickly helped the athletics program earn a high revenue through fundraising.
Per the New Mexico Lobos’ athletics, Lovo led the department to a record revenue year. Lovo helped grow the overall operating budget by 17.6 percent from the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year and had a record year in Lobo Club fundraising.
Colorado’s athletic department is already trending in the right direction financially, and given Lovo’s history, he will play a key role in boosting the Buffaloes even more.
According to CNBA, Colorado Athletics’ 2025 valuation is $574 million, with a year-over-year increase of 22 percent. The program’s 2024 revenue is set at $147 million, with a 16 percent year-over-year change.
Although a valuation is the determination of the program’s monetary worth, not revenue, it shows the program is trending in the right direction.
Fernando Lovos Joining Colorado At Critical Time
The Colorado Buffaloes football program gave coach Deion Sanders a five-year, $54 million contract extension ahead of the season. After his extension, the Colorado Buffaloes saw their worst season of the Sanders era.
When the Buffaloes hired Sanders, he was essentially given full rein of the team. The relationship between Sanders and Lovo could be a vital aspect of how the football program progresses as the team looks to turn things around next season.
After finishing 2025 with just three wins, the team is seeing a mass exodus through the transfer portal, losing several key players.
Sanders has discussed money being the driving factor for players entering the transfer portal. Hiring Lovos, who excels at fundraising, can help the Buffaloes gain the resources needed to build a competitive team.
