How Colorado Is Impacted By Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham's Departure For Michigan

Several head coaches are leaving the Big 12 following the 2025 season. With several departures, the Colorado Buffaloes have a big opportunity in 2026. Colorado coach Deion Sanders is entering his fourth year with the program, and while he has to rebuild the roster, the Buffaloes have a chance to be a surprising team next fall.

Six schools in the Big 12 will have a different head coach in 2026 than they started 2025 with, whether it be from firings or taking a new position. Earlier in the month, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham stepped down from his head coaching position with the Utes. Whittington is set to take the vacant head coaching position with the Michigan Wolverines.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although Whittingham left his position on Dec. 12, his taking a head coaching position in the Big Ten can help the Colorado Buffaloes build their team for 2026.

Why Kyle Whittingham's Leaving For Michigan Could Help Colorado

With Whittingham taking the job at Michigan, his next step is to build his staff with the Wolverines. This means he could be pulling other staff members from the Big 12, such as Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Utah could lose more staff members, resulting in the Utes facing some key transfer portal losses.

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

With the Buffaloes retaining their head coach, having their quarterback of the future, and the hiring of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Colorado could be an ideal landing spot for players in the portal.

With the Buffaloes losing several key players, including wide receiver Omarion Miller and safety Tawfiq Byard, Colorado is set to hit the portal during the opening. With the staff changes across the Big 12, not only can Colorado bring in talented players, but the conference as a whole may lose valuable players that would have been the Buffaloes' competition.

Colorado Looks For Turn Around In 2026

When the Colorado Buffaloes finished the season with a 3-9 record, Sanders sent a message to fans that things would change and that a three-win season would not occur again.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

“I'm not a loser. I don't handle it well. I don’t cope well. We won’t be in this position again, I promise you that,” Sanders said following the final game of the season.

“I’m not happy with nothing right now,” Sanders continued. “Everybody deserves better than this, and they expected better than this. I expected to be much better than this, and we’re going to give them much better than this…starting tomorrow.”

One of the most promising aspects of the 2026 season is the quarterback position. Quarterback Julian Lewis signed with the Buffaloes through the 2025 recruiting class and came in with high anticipation.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Through four games, Lewis showed glimpses of high potential. He was able to throw downfield at a high level and finished the season without an interception. Now adding Marion, who will help develop the young quarterback, Colorado does have an enticing offense for players in the portal to pay attention to.

Despite Lewis and Marion, there is still a lot of work for Sanders to do to fix the roster. Colorado is up to 20 outgoing transfers, with several being on the defensive side of the ball. Colorado’s defense struggled this season, allowing 425.7 yards per game. With the Buffaloes losing their defensive stars, the team has much to fix.

Through the 2026 recruiting class, Colorado signed several defensive players, such as safety Preston Ashley and linebacker Carson Crawford. While they have a big opportunity next season to help the Buffaloes, bringing in developed players will be crucial in helping the defense take a major step forward in 2026.

The transfer portal will only open once this year, from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, setting up a crucial two-week period for Colorado to sign key players.

