Ranking Colorado Football's 2026 Opponents from Easiest to Hardest
The Colorado Buffaloes 2026 schedule has been revealed. Here is each game ranked on the schedule by its difficulty from easiest to hardest.
1. Sept. 12 vs. Weber State Wildcats
Weber State is the lone FCS team on Colorado’s schedule. This will be the season’s home opener at Folsom Field. It’s pretty clear this should be the easiest game for Colorado in 2026.
2. Nov. 28 vs. UCF Knights
Colorado’s easiest conference game on paper is senior night against UCF. The Knights are coming off a 5-7 2025 season. They last played against each other in 2024, with Colorado winning on the road.
3. Oct. 24 at Oklahoma State Cowboys
This is a tricky game to rank but it will go No. 3. It’s a road game, but the Cowboys are coming off a 1-11 season. They did not win a single Big 12 conference game. This offseason, they hired former North Texas Mean Green coach Eric Morris to be their coach and he has brought in the most incoming transfers in the country from the portal.
4. Oct. 31 vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State went into 2025 with high expectations but fell short, just going 6-6. This Halloween matchup in Boulder won’t be easy for the Wildcats.
5. Sept. 26 at Baylor Bears
Baylor went 5-7 in 2025 and will be looking to bounce back in this September home game against “Coach Prime” and the Buffs.
6. Sept. 19 at Northwestern Wildcats
The Wildcats went 7-6 in 2025 and will welcome in the Buffaloes for this Big Ten/Big 12 non-conference matchup.
7. Nov. 21 at Cincinnati Bearcats
The Bearcats went 7-6 last season. They got off to a great 7-1 start, but fell off towards the end of the season. They had a big loss in the transfer portal, losing quarterback Brendan Sorby to Texas Tech.
8. Nov. 14 vs. Houston Cougars
The schedule really starts to get difficult now. Houston went 10-3 in 2025 and beat Colorado handily during the season. Now the Buffs have the chance to return the favor, this time in Boulder.
9. Sept. 9 at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The 2026 season will kick off with a road test for Colorado against Georgia Tech, just like a year ago. Only this time, it will be on the road. The Yellow Jackets beat Colorado 27-20 in 2025.
10. Oct. 17 vs. Utah Utes
Utah has consistently been one of the best teams in the Big 12 and went 11-2 in 2025. However they have a new coach in Morgan Scalley, who took over for long time Utes coach Kyle Whittingham after Whittingham left for the Michigan coaching job.
11. Nov. 7 at Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State went 8-5 last season but they should bounce back in 2026 under coach Kenny Dillingham. This will be the most difficult road game for the Buffs.
12. Oct. 3 vs. Texas Tech Ted Raiders
Texas Tech won 12 games in 2025 and won the Big 12. They also have the No. 1 ranked incoming transfer class for 2026 in the Big 12 per Rivals. Enough said.
