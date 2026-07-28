Five Dark-Horse Contenders to Win Starting Jobs at Colorado Buffaloes Fall Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes’ upcoming fall camp is a crucial time for players competing for starting roles. There are a number of players who hold outside chances as it currently stands, but could win starting roles with a good fall camp.

These position battles could end up shaping the results of Colorado’s 2026 season. Here are five dark-horse contenders to win starting roles in Colorado’s fall camp.

1. Cornerback Emory Floyd

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Justin Olson (4) makes a catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Emory Floyd (6) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s cornerback room has received a lot of attention this offseason. From former Tennessee Volunteers safety turned Buffs cornerback Boo Carter, to freshmen Mojo Williams and Cree Thomas, many players impressed during the spring season.

However, Appalachian State Mountaineers transfer cornerback Emory Floyd has flown below the radar. This has been despite his proven production in his career. He registered 57 tackles, 35 of which were unassisted, five pass breakups and an interception in 2025 with App. State.

If that production can translate to the Big 12 level, he could not only win a starting job in fall camp, but also emerge as a star in 2026.

2. Wide receiver Ernest Campbell

Refugio s Ernest Campbell watches team practice at the high school on Aug. 4, 2023, in Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell brings one of the most unique skill sets to the Buffs’ loaded receiver room. He’s mostly looked at as an outside contender due to his small frame and lack of Power Four experience, but his top-end speed could win him a starting role in 2026.

If Campbell can replicate the level of play he displayed at Sacramento State and prove himself as a receiver who can handle a heavy workload, he may emerge from fall camp as a starter for the Buffs.

3. Linebacker Carson Crawford

Colorado’s top recruit in the 2026 class according to 247Sports was linebacker Carson Crawford. The site listed him as a four-star recruit and the No. 10 linebacker in the 2026 class. However, he’s still an outside contender to win a starting job given the loaded linebacker room he finds himself in.

He will be battling experienced stars like Liona Lefau, Tyler Martinez and Gideon ESPN Lampron during fall camp. But if he lives up to the potential seen by scouts earlier than expected, he could win a starting role early in his college career.

4. Tight End Brady Kopetz

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Brady Kopetz (86) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s tight end room is one of the most intriguing position battles of fall camp. While returning starter Zach Atkins is the favorite to win the starting role, Kopetz is another experienced tight end in the room who can push for the role.



As a former walk-on, Kopetz has been viewed as an underdog for all of his time in Boulder. In his final year of eligibility, he’ll be pushing harder than ever to win a starting role. If he can have a successful fall camp, he could do just that.

5. Quarterback Isaac Wilson

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson certainly holds the steepest odds on this list to win a starting job. He’ll be battling former five-star recruit (per ESPN) Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis for the starting role. Lewis won the job at the end of the 2025 season and showed promise in his time in the role.

Wilson does possess more starting experience than Lewis, so he has a leg up in that sense. But Lewis has been the focus of the offense since he won the starting job last season, and it’s unlikely that the coaching staff will move off of him any time soon.

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