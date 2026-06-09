How Colorado Buffaloes Can Help Emory Floyd Achieve NFL Goals

Among the Colorado Buffaloes’ numerous defensive additions from the transfer portal was cornerback Emory Floyd. The former Appalachian State Mountaineer and South Carolina Gamecock is now entrusting the Buffaloes to boost his NFL Draft stock.

With one final year to do so, Floyd should have plenty of opportunities in defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s scheme.

How Chris Marve can boost Emory Floyd’s NFL Draft stock

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Marve’s 4-2-5 defense will allow a large number of defensive backs to shine during the season. For Floyd, this means that he can boost his draft stock even if he isn’t necessarily the Buffaloes No. 1 cornerback.

Additionally, Marve has done a great job developing cornerbacks in the past, primarily during his time with the Virginia Tech Hokies. His 2023 season was especially noteworthy, as Marve’s secondary allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game and third-fewest total passing yards in the FBS.

His scheme also set his secondary up to make highlight plays, as the Hokies’ defense recorded seven interceptions and 33 pass breakups during that campaign. The room he developed in Blacksburg sent five defensive backs to NFL rosters, with two being NFL Draft picks.

There’s no reason Marve can’t do the same for Floyd, as long as he emerges as an impactful part of the room.

How Emory Floyd fits in the Colorado Buffaloes’ secondary

The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. USC's Mazeo Bennett (3) is hit by Emory Floyd (8) on a play. | ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK

Making said impact will be crucial to Floyd’s NFL Draft stock, as pro teams aren’t likely to give him an opportunity with just one season of solid production under his belt. But Floyd isn’t likely to struggle with having said impact based on his recent resume. In his lone season at Appalachian State, Floyd recorded 57 tackles, 35 of which were unassisted, five pass breakups and an interception.

His production was likely what drew Colorado to him in the first place. As a player with an injury history, the Buffs may not have taken a chance on him unless they believed he could impact the team right away.

Floyd arrives at Colorado with one remaining season of eligibility, as he is one of the most experienced players in its secondary. Given his experience and recent production, it’s unlikely that Floyd will fail to see the field with the amount of opportunities that Marve’s system gives to defensive backs.

How Emory Floyd’s return to the Power Four boosts his NFL Draft stock

The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. USC's Mazeo Bennett (3) is hit by Emory Floyd (8) on a play. | ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK

But an important part of Floyd’s experience is where it came from. He began his career at South Carolina, where he spent three seasons. He fought tooth and nail for every opportunity he could get, but chances weren’t easy to come by in the SEC.

After he’d finally carved out a role for himself, Floyd suffered a season-ending injury in 2024. His choice to drop down to the Group of Five level in hopes of getting some valuable playing time paid off, but there’s no doubt that NFL teams would like to see him produce at the Power Four level.

By joining the Buffaloes, Floyd is challenging himself with levels of play he hasn’t seen since his days in Columbia. The Big 12 conference is loaded with powerful offenses in 2026, and if Floyd can remain healthy to compete against them, he’ll have every opportunity necessary to boost his NFL Draft stock.

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