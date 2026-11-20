Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is witnessing the effects of hiring new coordinators for 2026.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion earned Big 12 honors from CBS Sports for his coaching approach against No. 14 Houston. This featured CU racking up 249 rushing yards in the 42-32 stunner on Nov. 13.

But Sanders' other prominent hire, defensive coordinator Chris Marve, has become impactful. Especially by shining a light on five Big 12 Conference stats, the Buffaloes are dominating compared to 2025.

Where Colorado is Dominating the Most Defensively

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Anthony Boswell (52) hikes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders tabbed Marve to turn around one of the nation's worst defenses in 2025. He's responded with Colorado placing inside the top five or at No. 1 in these stats among Big 12 teams:

Tackles for a Loss: Colorado claims the top spot here, piling up an astonishing 76 stops behind the line of scrimmage. Linebacker Tyler Martinez and safety Randon Fontenette added two tackles for a loss from the Houston win, with the latter delivering this game-changing moment against UH.

Rushing touchdowns and yards allowed: The Buffaloes surrendered six rushing touchdowns through 10 games, handing them the No. 1 spot there, too. Colorado has even allowed just one rushing score through its last three games against Kansas State, Arizona State and Houston. Elsewhere, Colorado is allowing only 3.8 rushing yards per game, placing it fifth in the conference.

Sacks: Colorado's best pass rusher in 2025, edge rusher Arden Walker, led the way with just 2.5 sacks. The Buffs mustered only 13 sacks last year, too. But this pass rush has snatched 25 sacks, enough to place at fourth overall. This time, linebacker Gideon Lampron leads the way with 5.5 sacks, followed by edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr.'s five sacks.

Forced fumbles: Colorado is creating takeaways too, as its seven forced fumbles placed the Buffaloes at fifth overall. Fontenette leads with two, including the one from the Houston game.

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Notable Colorado Defenders Embracing Chris Marve's Defense

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) is sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marve installed a far different 4-2-5 look to improve Colorado. This one emphasizes more gap control, versatility, blitz calls and becoming quicker at the skill positions, including at the edge rusher spot.

There are defenders who clearly have taken this defense to heart, showing their immediate impact on the Buffaloes upon their arrival to Boulder. Here are the ones helping spearhead the new defensive movement through Colorado's first 10 games:

Linebacker Gideon Lampron: Colorado fans could be looking at the defensive Most Valuable Player here. Lampron enters the Nov. 21 Cincinnati game with 111 total tackles. He's already surpassed the top 2025 total owned by defensive back Tawfiq Byard, who led with 85 stops. Lampron also leads with 16.5 TFLs.

Cornerbacks Boo Carter and Cree Thomas: Both corners have delivered a combined 13 pass breakups, with the Tennessee transfer Carter picking off one pass, plus blocking the final field goal against Georgia Tech in Week 1.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Manny Ezeogu (52) hurries Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper: He's another Buffaloes newcomer vying for defensive MVP. Hopper has compiled 14.5 stops behind the line. He's shown his selfless side too, sliding inside due to injuries on the interior but handing offensive linemen fits with his wicked snap explosion and relentless rushing.

Edge rusher Toby Anene: The North Dakota State transfer adds to the improved sack totals, hitting four with two regular season games left. Anene's presence helps free up Hopper and Lester to do damage in the trenches.

Colorado's improved defense presents a significant reason why the Buffaloes remain in the hunt for a final bowl spot. The Bearcats will be facing the 11th-best Big 12 defense overall. But CU's improved totals in the five aforementioned stats make the Buffaloes one of the hardest defenses Cincinnati will face for the rest of the season.

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